Grants available for Oregon museum projects

oregon.state.parks.jpg

The Oregon Heritage Commission, part of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, is offering grants for museum projects. A workshop for the application process is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Oregon Heritage Commission is offering grants to qualified museums for collections, heritage tourism, and education and interpretation projects.

Awards typically range between $2,000 and $10,000.

Museums can apply for a variety of projects. Collections projects may include cataloging, archival storage, disaster preparedness and conservation. Heritage tourism projects may include museum marketing and promotions, enhancing visitor experience, and training for museum staff.

Education and interpretation projects may include exhibits, online education, school classes, workshops, and camps. Museums can also partner with other organizations for projects that might be outside of the museum, but still meet the museum’s mission.

The online grant application is reportedly simple to use and includes plenty of support. A free online workshop specific to this grant and how to use the online grant application will be offered at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Registration is required.

To learn more about the grants, visit www.oregonheritage.org. For additional information, translation and accessibility needs, contact Kuri Gill at 503-986-0685 or Kuri.Gill@oprd.oregon.gov.

