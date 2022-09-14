Grab your kilts and tam o’ shanters

The second annual Albany Scottish Festival & Highland Games is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Timber Hill Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE.

Organizer Shelley Reed has ordered sunny weather to make this festival even more fun than the soggy inaugural event.

Members of six Scottish clans will be on hand to represent their heritage. Willamette Valley Pipes and Drums and the Eugene Highlanders will perform authentic Scottish tunes. Possibly Irish, a semi-traditional Irish pub band, will also play, as will Joseph of the band Endalos. Ceili of the Valley will dance.

The Highland Games include nine events, with 48 athletes in five groups throughout the day. The heavy throwing events include the caber toss — rather like chucking a telephone pole.

N’Reener’s, Suzy’s Taqueria, Granny Fi’s Scottish Shortbread, Sticky Fingers and Painted Pony Coffee Co. will sell food and beverages. 3 Sheets Brewery and 4 Spirits Distillery will sell drink in the 21-and-over area, and Oran Mor will pour its mead.

A children’s section will offer a face painter, henna tattoos and other activities. More than 30 vendors will sell Celtic-themed artisan crafts, and a blacksmith with a forge will demonstrate his trade.

Admission is free.