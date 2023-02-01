Four times Jeff Beck made me smile

I haven’t listened to Jeff Beck a whole lot, but I felt genuinely sad on Jan. 10 when a coworker told me the British hard-rock guitarist had died.

Interesting that he died on the birthday of his old mate/bandmate Rod Stewart.

Here are four times I got a bang out of listening to Jeff Beck:

1) “Beck-Ola” by the Jeff Beck Group, 1969.

When Rod Stewart was my celebrity crush du jour, a friend gave me his copy of “Beck-Ola,” because Rod’s the lead singer on this album. To my teen ears, the music sounded primitive, dense, garage-y and grungy, though I didn’t have that vocabulary back then.

But I found a small place in my head for it, as the notes on the back cover of the album entreated us to do. Rod rasps and Jeff jams on two Elvis covers, but my fave is “Plynth (Water Down the Drain),” which sounds a lot like Deep Purple during that era.

2) “People Get Ready,” Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck, from Beck’s album “Flash,” 1985.

Several years after my “Beck-Ola” days, I was watching MTV one day when who should appear but those erstwhile bandmates, Rod and Jeff? Rod invites Jeff to L.A. Jeff grabs his guitar, hops a boxcar and leaps off, still playing.

In fact, he keeps right on playing his soaring hook as Rod bear-hugs him. When you’re not distracted by the silly video, you can appreciate Jeff’s contribution (Rod’s too) to this version of Curtis Mayfield’s modern-day spiritual that came to represent the Civil Rights Movement.

3) “House of the Blue Danube,” Malcolm McLaren and the Bootzilla Orchestra, from the album “Waltz Darling,” 1989.

Sometime in the late 1990s, a friend made me sit down and listen to this album; this is the first song. I was mesmerized by the oh-so-funky bass of Bootsy Collins, formerly with James Brown and Parliament-Funkadelic, somehow mashed up against Beck’s gritty/wailing guitar and snippets of Johann Strauss II’s “The Blue Danube Waltz,” which reappear throughout the CD.

Yes, I know: a most peculiar combination.

4) “Call a Wave,” from the same album.

This tune opens with sonar-type sounds (probably courtesy of Beck), then kicks into that heavy hook from Barry White’s “Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up” (punk impresario/producer/wispy Brit whisperer Malcolm McLaren was notorious for quoting other musicians’ material without giving them credit).

As a young woman named Gina Cie coos about her summer at the shore, Beck wails and dives with fantastic riffs. I knew by then I had to own my own copy.

I went straight to CD World and asked for it. The man said they had a copy, then grabbed a huge book listing thousands of CDs. He read the description of this album and chuckled.

“’Shouldn’t work but largely does,’” he quoted.

Speaking of work, I still frequently listen to this album while I’m working.

