So, you’re unlucky in love, you say, and Valentine’s Day pulls nothing but a snarled “Bah, humbug!” from your lips? You’re allergic to the thought of mushy offerings of flowers and chocolate on that dreaded day?

Chintimini Wildlife Center, a nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation and nature education center serving the Willamette Valley since 1989, is offering a unique Valentine’s Day alternative for your loved one — or not-so-special someone.

The center near Corvallis is sharing the love through its “Bugs & Hisses” fundraiser, which allows donors to symbolically name an insect, vegetable or rodent after an ex, a best friend or a loved one, for a donation between $5 and $25.

These yummy treats will be fed to wildlife patients or ambassador animals at Chintimini.

Along with this endearing gift, your loved one, star-crossed lover or scorned ex will receive a digital certificate telling them an item was named after them. The donation can also be kept anonymous.

And for those individuals who were extra difficult or those who made you feel on top of the world, there is a special upgrade to send a personalized video of your chosen treat being fed to a wildlife patient or ambassador animal.

“Our ambassador animals consist of 11 birds of prey, and rodents are an integral part of their natural diet,” said Catherine Mendez, executive director. “Our wildlife patients are given daily enrichment, both physically and mentally, as we do our best to replicate their natural environment for the best possibility of a successful release.

“Insects and rodents are an integral and unforgettable part of the earth’s ecosystem. A donation will help protect all species big and small.”

As community members choose Valentine’s Day gifts, Chintimini Wildlife Center staff members hope the public will help provide treats for their patients and wildlife ambassadors.

Just think: You could contribute a rat named after your ex — or your ex-boss — to be devoured by a raptor!

All proceeds will go toward protecting and celebrating Oregon’s native wildlife. The last day to donate to Bugs & Hisses is 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. For more information, visit chintiminiwildlife.org/donate/bugsandhisses.