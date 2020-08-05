Flow of woven light: Corvallis artist's work translates nature to math to coding to physical manifestation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The artwork isn’t finished

It is never finished

Each piece is meant to bring reaction from a viewer, to bring

Excitement

Intrigue

Questions

“Why did she do this?” Joan Truckenbrod wants them to wonder, the ones who come later this month to her exhibition at the Philomath Museum, or to see her work at her downtown Corvallis gallery

“What do I see in this?”

“What is she trying to say?”

Their reactions are a part of the experience

It’s supposed to be an experience

The Corvallis artist wants their interpretation, it is woven

Into the experience

Completes it

Frames it

Brings it full circle

Bridges the relationship between artist and art.