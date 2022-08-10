Fire in the Sky Festival II: Women who rock

Come out and celebrate women in the music industry, specifically women who rock.

The second annual Fire in the Sky Festival, billed as “the most interesting festival of the year,” will take place all day Saturday, Aug. 13, at 38148 Highway 226 in Scio.

“We started the festival because we wanted to give space for the more interesting and less well-known bands in the local music scene,” event organizer Leighana Coe said. “We wanted to create a festival you wouldn’t see elsewhere in the valley.”

The festival has a private-party vibe, located in a giant field with ponds behind the stage. Coe said more than half of the bands feature women in the front, which differs from the usual “bro fest” typical of the rock music scene.

The festival does not feature a headliner but rather several groups of equal importance. Organized by 2 Black Sheets Productions and endorsed by Travis Walton, the festival will include sets by Hyper Sloth, Red Eyed Demon, Skulburger and several more.

Tickets are $20.22 in advance and $25 day of at the gate, cash only.