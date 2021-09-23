Fall Festival returns to Corvallis this weekend

After skipping a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Corvallis Fall Festival is returning to Central Park in downtown Corvallis on Saturday and Sunday.
The 48th edition of the not-for-profit event, which is free to attend, will showcase local artists, musicians and three different running races on Sunday.
Over 100 local and national artists are returning to the event and 59 new artists will attend for the first time. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
After the event did not take place last year due to the pandemic, festival director Donele Pettit-Mieding said people have been thrilled to have the opportunity to come back this year.
“There are people in this community who have been going to this festival for decades,” Pettit-Mieding said. “There is a lot of joyful anticipation in the community. We haven’t had a lot of opportunities to provide direct support to local and regional artists in the past couple of years.”
Festival goers can expect to browse local booths selling jewelry, paintings, prints, ceramics, wood turnings, glassware, metalwork, wearable art and more. Live, local music will be playing throughout the weekend.
Children aged 12-18 will sell handmade art in the Young Artists Marketplace on Saturday, with an illustrated Story Walk new to the festival this year in that area.
The Fall Festival Run, coordinated by Heart of the Valley Runners, includes a 1K, 5K and 10K on a scenic course. This will be the 42nd annual race at the festival.
Those who would like to attend the festival can get there via the Corvallis Transit System, which provides free transportation to Central Park. You can park your car for free at Samaritan Square, 815 N.W. Ninth St., and ride the free festival shuttle. Bike parking is in the Arts Center parking lot.
All participants are encouraged to be vaccinated, and masks will be required for those aged five and up unless eating or drinking. If you are sick or exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms, the festival asks that you stay home to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
Free masks will be provided to those who do not have one and there will be increased handwashing stations and hand sanitizer throughout the festival. Booth blocks will be spaced apart so people have a chance to step aside and do self-directed crowd control.
