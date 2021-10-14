 Skip to main content
Exhibition honors deceased members of the Marys River Quilt Guild
Members of the Marys River Quilt Guild have assembled a display of quilts made by former members who are now deceased.

The exhibition, “Their Quilts Live On,” runs through Saturday at the Benton County Historical Society museum at 1101 Main St. in Philomath. It honors the work of those women who left a quilt legacy.

Quilters represented include Bunny Brehm, Jan Bressler, Sherry Clark, JoAnn Cutler Hay, Carol Farnes, Myra Kiekel, Elsa McCloskey, Carol McIntire, Cindy McNutt, Marnie Ross, Marjorie Posner and Shannon Rettig, plus three friendship quilts made by the entire guild.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free. Further information is available at http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/.

