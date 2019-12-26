'Earnest' gets four-show run at the Majestic

For Wagner, “Earnest’s” lasting appeal is simple: “It’s the finest English-language comedy in the world,” he says.

But he knows it runs deeper than that. The Dublin-born and Oxford-developed Wilde stands as a rarity among his contemporaries, a satirist who grasped the root level of class contradictions and could articulate it for a general audience. Hypocrisies are hypocrisies, easily recognized from generation to generation.

Wagner shares a document in which Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company Artistic Director Mike Aronson likens Wilde to television producer Norman Lear (“All in the Family,” et al) and writer Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Seinfeld”) as someone who mined the human condition for wit.

But Wilde still has a further card up his sleeve: With such wry observations as “The amount of women in London who flirt with their own husbands is perfectly scandalous” and “[B]y persistently remaining single, a man converts himself into a permanent public temptation,” he’s just that clever and funny even in this far-removed milieu.

“His writing is world-class,” Wagner says, “His brain is world-class.”