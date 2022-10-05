Delgani String Quartet comes to Corvallis

When Anthea Kreston is playing the violin, she enters what feels like an alternate reality. Time stands still, and she’s “in the zone.”

The Corvallis resident first started playing music at 2½ years old, she said. She doesn’t remember much other than that she loved it.

“For me, music is pure emotion: a complete store of love and loss, joy and triumph — a story which we share only in that space, at that time, with no words,” Kreston said in an interview via email.

Kreston’s passion for music has taken her all over the world.

She was the first American violinist to play in a major European string quartet, the Artemis Quartet. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall and London's Wigmore Hall, and she was a professor at the Universität der Künste Berlin.

Today, Kreston is one-fourth of the Delgani String Quartet. The other members of the chamber ensemble are violinist Jannie Wei, violist Kimberlee Uwate and cellist Eric Alterman.

The group tours all around Oregon, including stops in Kreston's hometown of Corvallis.

The season’s opening performance in October is meant to capture artists on the brink of artistic breakthrough. Works of Haydn, Bartok and Beethoven represent different moments of the genre, said Mark Rockwood, operations director of the quartet.

Listening to classical music “gives a glimpse into history,” he said. “It provides us a lens into what was happening in a certain period of time.”

He describes the three different composers as having distinct styles that influenced the genre. The music of Haydn might transport you to a posh dinner in the 1700s, while Beethoven is more dramatic, and Bartok’s pieces more intense, a reflection of World War I.

“Each of the four programs has been carefully curated to showcase links between repertoire and relevance to our own times,” Wyatt True, Delgani’s executive director, said in a Sept. 13 press release.

Classical music remains relevant, Kreston said. After hundreds of years, concert halls are still filled with enthusiasts of the classics, and the genre is studied by people all around the globe.

“Classical music is like nothing else in the world,” Kreston said. “Very few things have survived and flourished.”

Delgani will perform at First Presbyterian Church, 118 SW Eighth St. in Corvallis, at 7:30 p.m. on four Fridays: Oct. 14, Jan. 27, March 3 and May 12.