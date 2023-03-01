German pianist Frank-Immo Zichner will join Oregon’s Delgani String Quartet for the ensemble’s March concerts, offering two quintets from both sides of the Atlantic, including one work written in Oregon.

Delgani, praised by Oregon ArtsWatch as “the state’s finest chamber ensemble,” will present its “Transatlantic Journey” program during five concerts this month in several Oregon towns. The Corvallis concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St.

On the program is Ernest Bloch’s Piano Quintet No. 2, the last work by the Swiss-American composer, who died in Portland in 1959. The piece was written at Agate Beach near Newport, where Bloch — praised by the New York Times as one of the most important composers of the 20th century — spent the last 18 years of his life. The work is filled with impulsive urges, yearning melodies and rolling waves of unease.

Zichner and Delgani then will take listeners across the Atlantic for a performance of Dvořák’s Piano Quintet No. 2, which brims with romantic passion and showcases the composer’s Bohemian roots in its middle movements.

To open the concert, Delgani will perform Tomas Svoboda’s Tenth Quartet. The work is one of three quartets Delgani performs on a new recording of music by Svoboda, the iconic Portland-based Czech composer who died last November at age 82. The CD, “Three Quartets,” is the only album of Svoboda’s quintets by an American ensemble.

The album is available as a physical CD that can be reserved for pickup at a Delgani concert for $20 or shipped via mail for $25. For more information about “Three Quartets,” visit delgani.org/svoboda.

Pianist Zichner, a Steinway artist, has more than two dozen recordings to his credit, often featuring works by unjustly neglected composers. He has performed in more than 30 countries in Europe, Southeast Asia, Central and South America. His performances with Delgani mark his first time in Oregon.

Tickets for individual concerts and the livestreams now are available at https://www.delgani.org/products/p/dvorak. Tickets are $28 general and $5 for students. Children 12 or under can attend Delgani concerts for free.

For more information about Delgani, which includes Corvallis resident and violinist Anthea Kreston, visit delgani.org.