Corvallis sustainability advocates: Shopping local is going green

The holidays are a time of mass consumerism. But sustainability advocates believe shopping small can make all the difference to the economy, the arts world and the environment.

Corvallis’ 3rd Thursday is all about supporting local businesses and artists.

The event merges the Corvallis Arts Walk with the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition for a monthly night of local food, arts and businesses along downtown Corvallis.

Downtown after dark

The sun has gone down in Corvallis, but the streets are alive. Storefront windows are lit up with festive displays and people warm themselves in art galleries and restaurants.

At Pegasus Frame Studio and Gallery, cheese, grapes, cookies and cider scatter a table as onlookers observe watercolor paintings on the wall.

It’s a celebratory evening at Pegasus Art Gallery and Studio, after the studio reopened on Madison Ave.

Rip Cronk, a lifelong artist whose murals are featured in Corvallis and Southern California, spoke about his craft with those who came into the gallery.

“Murals are like a beacon: They radiate a cultural message and reflect back the values of a community,” he said.

But at the November event, his watercolors were on display. Introspective surrealism in bright colors. Some pieces reflected his iconic murals along the Venice Beach boardwalk. His work is on display with other local artists. Cronk’s art will also be on display in the December 3rd Thursday event.

For some, the work is an inspiration for their own artistic endeavors.

“It stimulates new areas for me to explore,” said Kris Mitchell, a watercolorist from Philomath.

Mitchell often paints landscapes, but she is also inspired to try new color combinations and even different media, she said.

Mitchell and her husband are regulars of the annual event.

“It’s important for me as an artist to come see the community,” Mitchell said.

Shopping small

In Oregon, transportation pollution is the largest contributor to greenhouse gases, said Annette Mills, director of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition.

Staying local can limit some of that pollution, because people are more likely to travel on foot, by bike or shorter distances by car, she said.

When people hear the word “sustainability,” they often think of the environment, but there’s more to it than that, said Mills. “It’s huge for local prosperity. Those dollars go back to the community.”

Mills said spending locally also is the use of underpaid labor and usually results in more local hires rather than outsourcing.

Shopping local also supports what makes a town unique, Mills said. Some towns have the same few chains everywhere, and they start to look alike. Small businesses have more character and make a town feel more distinct, Mills said.

Mills believes when people make active choices with where to spend their dollars, they can support their own communities.

Catch the next event

Mills anticipates December's 3rd Thursday event will be larger than the previous month's.

The next 3rd Thursday is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15, and will feature local artists, local food, and local businesses — most of which are at venues within walking distance of downtown.

Participating restaurants include Bellhop and Wild Yeast Bakery. Participating stores include Grass Roots Books & Music, Burlap and Lace, Sibling Revelry, Heartland Humane Society Thrift Shop and First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op.

A complete list of participating artists, restaurants and stores is available at https://corvallisartswalk.com, along with various discounts and specials and a map to download.