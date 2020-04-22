Corvallis museum opening in limbo

Bruce the Moose was all set to make his big move, but now, like everybody else, he’s cooling his heels — or hooves, to be anatomically correct.
Now fully restored, the longtime mascot of the old Horner Museum was supposed to be installed in the lobby of the brand new Corvallis Museum at 411 SW Second St. on March 25, but those plans had to be canceled after Gov. Kate Brown issued her “stay home, save lives” directive.
Until the coronavirus pandemic subsides and social distancing restrictions are eased, Bruce will have to wait — as will the opening of the $11.5 million, 19,000-square-foot museum.
“We’re just kind of in limbo,” said Irene Zenev, executive director of the Benton County Historical Society. “We had planned to have a weekend opening on April 18 and 19, but that didn’t happen, obviously.”
Construction on the new museum is essentially finished, but about three weeks of work remains to complete the installation of exhibits.
“It’s so disappointing,” Zenev said. “I was so looking forward to presenting this beautiful museum to the community. It upsets me, but there’s nothing we can do about it. Museums are on Gov. Brown’s list of places that have to be closed. We can’t open to the public until we get the all clear.”
A gallery on the ground floor will feature framed photographs from the Historical Society’s collection, with four large TV monitors displaying a selection of additional artifacts. Visitors will also be able to view additional objects on iPads in the gallery.
Additional exhibitions will be on display in the three main upstairs galleries.
“Hats & Chairs” will offer a look at design, fashion and history through the years with pairings of furniture and headgear from different time periods.
“A College Town” will trace the close ties between Corvallis and Oregon State University through artifacts such as a stuffed beaver, a basketball signed by members of OSU’s 1986-87 men’s team and a massive mainframe computer once used by the university.
Another exhibit will illustrate the history of Benton County through an assortment of objects such as a chain saw with a 9-foot bar, a crockery jug that once belonged to a Chinese railroad worker and a pair of colorfully embroidered bellbottoms that belonged to Summit resident Marjorie Posner.
That collection also includes an artifact that Zenev counts as one of her personal favorites: a homemade flannel mountain goat costume worn in the field by nature photographer William L. Finley.
“He used to wear it to photograph goats,” Zenev said.
When the museum is open, admission will be $5 for adults and free for anyone under 18 and for OSU and Linn-Benton Community College students.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.