Corvallis museum opening in limbo

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bruce the Moose was all set to make his big move, but now, like everybody else, he’s cooling his heels — or hooves, to be anatomically correct.

Now fully restored, the longtime mascot of the old Horner Museum was supposed to be installed in the lobby of the brand new Corvallis Museum at 411 SW Second St. on March 25, but those plans had to be canceled after Gov. Kate Brown issued her “stay home, save lives” directive.

Until the coronavirus pandemic subsides and social distancing restrictions are eased, Bruce will have to wait — as will the opening of the $11.5 million, 19,000-square-foot museum.

“We’re just kind of in limbo,” said Irene Zenev, executive director of the Benton County Historical Society. “We had planned to have a weekend opening on April 18 and 19, but that didn’t happen, obviously.”

Construction on the new museum is essentially finished, but about three weeks of work remains to complete the installation of exhibits.

“It’s so disappointing,” Zenev said. “I was so looking forward to presenting this beautiful museum to the community. It upsets me, but there’s nothing we can do about it. Museums are on Gov. Brown’s list of places that have to be closed. We can’t open to the public until we get the all clear.”