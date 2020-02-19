Corvallis Arts Walk Spotlight: Billey's work explores parameters of 'Alone'

Name: Jessica Billey
Occupation: “Artist. I am also a musician and a sifu of Yang-style t‘ai chi ch‘üan.”
Hometown: “I count both Elkhart and Goshen, Indiana, as my hometowns, although I spent most of my youth living in the country.”
Exhibit: "People Who Live Alone" ("I am showing a collection of drawings and stories from my ongoing portrait project.”)
Location: Studio No. 204 at the Crees Building, 230 SW Third St, Corvallis (above the Inkwell)
Media: “For the portrait project, I simply use pencil and paper. I also use oil paints and do woodcut and lino printmaking.”
About the exhibit: “I am doing a long-term portrait project that explores the unique experience of living alone. People have always lived alone, yet the amount of people who live alone is new. There is a global trend that is on the rise and becoming especially popular with younger generations. This is a new phenomenon. I meet with portrait participants and do their portrait while we talk about living alone.
"For this Arts Walk, I will be sharing some of the portraits and anonymous stories from recent participants and people who I've drawn since the beginning of this project in August 2017. I will also have a questionnaire available for viewers to fill out about living alone.”
Inspiration: “I am absolutely fascinated by this growing trend of people living alone. I have lived alone many times throughout my life and have always enjoyed it. There is a certain creative freedom in having your own living space, and I find it especially interesting that more and more people are choosing to live this way. (A recent Pew Research poll found that 61% of millennials ages 18 to 35 live alone.)
"There are of course a variety of reasons why people live alone, and it can come with additional challenges and unique situations. When you live alone, the way you live becomes invisible, and when something becomes invisible, it's easy to overlook. I am trying to shift the focus and change the conversation to include a broader understanding of this way of living.”
Impact on Viewers: “There are some common stereotypes and stigmas about living alone — that it's unsafe, strange, or not healthy, etc. These ideas have made it easy to overlook this growing global trend. This is a blind spot!
"My hope is to shift the view and change the conversation and encourage people to think about living alone in a new way. This project creates a collective view and gives a voice to a very personal way of living. I also want this project to inspire new resources for people who live alone.”
Previous exhibits: IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Brooklyn Fire Proof Gallery in Brooklyn, New York; The Corrine Woodman Gallery at the Corvallis Arts Center; The Bend Art Center in Bend; The Emerald Art Center in Eugene; and Midwest Museum of American Art in Elkhart, Indiana.
What should people know: “Along with focusing on visual art and storytelling, I am also a long-time musician with years of experience on the stage, on tour, and in the recording studio. (I play violin and guitar and I sing!) I have always enjoyed traveling and meeting new people, and one of my dreams is to do drawing tours and travel to other cities and towns and draw more people who live alone. I am curious to see if people in other places experience some of the same joys and challenges when it comes to living alone. There are more hopes and goals for this long-range project, and I am currently seeking funding help to keep it going. Ultimately, I want this project to evolve into a resource for people who live alone. There's more info on my Gofundme page at 'People Who Live Alone: portrait project.'”