Corvallis Arts Walk Spotlight: Billey's work explores parameters of 'Alone'
Jessica Billey

Jessica Billey poses with drawings from her ongoing portrait project, "People Who Live Alone." The artist will have the collection, along with stories, on display at Studio 204 downtown during Thursday's Corvallis Arts Walk. 

 Provided photo

Name: Jessica Billey

Occupation: “Artist. I am also a musician and a sifu of Yang-style t‘ai chi ch‘üan.” 

Hometown: “I count both Elkhart and Goshen, Indiana, as my hometowns, although I spent most of my youth living in the country.”

Exhibit: "People Who Live Alone" ("I am showing a collection of drawings and stories from my ongoing portrait project.”)

Location: Studio No. 204 at the Crees Building, 230 SW Third St, Corvallis (above the Inkwell)

Media: “For the portrait project, I simply use pencil and paper. I also use oil paints and do woodcut and lino printmaking.” 

About the exhibit: “I am doing a long-term portrait project that explores the unique experience of living alone. People have always lived alone, yet the amount of people who live alone is new. There is a global trend that is on the rise and becoming especially popular with younger generations. This is a new phenomenon. I meet with portrait participants and do their portrait while we talk about living alone.

"For this Arts Walk, I will be sharing some of the portraits and anonymous stories from recent participants and people who I've drawn since the beginning of this project in August 2017. I will also have a questionnaire available for viewers to fill out about living alone.”

Inspiration: “I am absolutely fascinated by this growing trend of people living alone. I have lived alone many times throughout my life and have always enjoyed it. There is a certain creative freedom in having your own living space, and I find it especially interesting that more and more people are choosing to live this way. (A recent Pew Research poll found that 61% of millennials ages 18 to 35 live alone.)

"There are of course a variety of reasons why people live alone, and it can come with additional challenges and unique situations. When you live alone, the way you live becomes invisible, and when something becomes invisible, it's easy to overlook. I am trying to shift the focus and change the conversation to include a broader understanding of this way of living.”

Impact on Viewers: “There are some common stereotypes and stigmas about living alone — that it's unsafe, strange, or not healthy, etc. These ideas have made it easy to overlook this growing global trend. This is a blind spot!

"My hope is to shift the view and change the conversation and encourage people to think about living alone in a new way. This project creates a collective view and gives a voice to a very personal way of living. I also want this project to inspire new resources for people who live alone.”

Previous exhibits: IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Brooklyn Fire Proof Gallery in Brooklyn, New York; The Corrine Woodman Gallery at the Corvallis Arts Center; The Bend Art Center in Bend; The Emerald Art Center in Eugene; and Midwest Museum of American Art in Elkhart, Indiana.

What should people know: “Along with focusing on visual art and storytelling, I am also a long-time musician with years of experience on the stage, on tour, and in the recording studio. (I play violin and guitar and I sing!) I have always enjoyed traveling and meeting new people, and one of my dreams is to do drawing tours and travel to other cities and towns and draw more people who live alone. I am curious to see if people in other places experience some of the same joys and challenges when it comes to living alone. There are more hopes and goals for this long-range project, and I am currently seeking funding help to keep it going. Ultimately, I want this project to evolve into a resource for people who live alone. There's more info on my Gofundme page at 'People Who Live Alone: portrait project.'”

TODAY AT THE ARTS WALK

Here's a look at what to expect at the stops in today's Corvallis Arts Walk. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m., except where noted. It's free. There is a free shuttle service every five minutes from the Reser Stadium parking lot. Parking is free after 5 p.m. 

• The Arts Center — 700 SW Madison Ave. The band Blues and Sunshine will perform at the Howland Community Open Exhibition from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Suite Nine — 460 SW Madison Ave., Suite No. 9. In “The Tides That Bind,” dive into the deep to come up close and personal with Courtney Marchesi’s depiction of life under the sea using acrylics.   

• The Hold Studio —  425 SW Madison Ave., Suite No. E-2. Sharon Rackham King and Holly Campbell explore the use of water media on various surfaces for unique effects.

• Lou Graphics Art & Design — 425 SW Madison Ave., Suite H-3. Artist/graphic designer Wanda Buck is new to Corvallis and excited to show an eclectic set of past contemporary works.

• CEI ArtWorks Gallery — 408 SW Monroe Ave. Jill Baker displays paper sculpture and photography from Shotpouch Creek.

• Studio 204 — 230 SW Third St., Suite No. 204. “People Who Live Alone,” Jessica Billey shares an ongoing portrait project that focuses on the experience of living alone.

• The Nest (above Restyle in Conifer Wellness) — 139 SW Third St. The Nest presents a group show of work from all members of the collective.

• Cathart Gallery — 225 SW Madison Ave., Suite No. 204. Marnie Ernst Zoa explores love with mixed media creations, including lamps, collage and paintings, at Corvallis’ newest downtown art space.  

• Art in the Valley Gallery — 209 SW Second St. The art of June Nissinen embraces the solitude of the high dessert and captures the dry arid beauty in “Landscapes of Southwestern Oregon.”

• Plant Posse /Brittney West Studio — 340 SW Second St. Studio No. 3. New jewelry and art will be on display, along with gluten-free vegan cookies to sample. 

• Fred Amos Art Studio — 340 SW Second St., Studio No. 12. Amos will display new still life and portraits in "Romance Is in the Air."

• Cyrano’s Bookbinding & Art Supplies — 361 SW Second St. Cyrano’s will offer ways to say “I love you” or just show your affections with books, scrolls, calligraphy and three-dimensional expressions in "Love Is in the Air." Hours: 4 to 7 p.m.  

• Truckenbrod Pop-Up Gallery — 517 SW Second St. Seemingly worthless materials, debris, seed pods and dried plant material are combined into small compositions in “Small Findings: Sculpture by Hester Coucke.” 

• Fairbanks Gallery of Art — 220 SW 26th St. “Psithurism: Visionary West,” a group painting exhibition curated by OSU instructor Anna Fidler. ‘Psithurism’ is defined as the sound of wind in the trees and rustling of leaves. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. 

