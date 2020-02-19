Corvallis Arts Walk Spotlight: Billey's work explores parameters of 'Alone'

What should people know: “Along with focusing on visual art and storytelling, I am also a long-time musician with years of experience on the stage, on tour, and in the recording studio. (I play violin and guitar and I sing!) I have always enjoyed traveling and meeting new people, and one of my dreams is to do drawing tours and travel to other cities and towns and draw more people who live alone. I am curious to see if people in other places experience some of the same joys and challenges when it comes to living alone. There are more hopes and goals for this long-range project, and I am currently seeking funding help to keep it going. Ultimately, I want this project to evolve into a resource for people who live alone. There's more info on my Gofundme page at 'People Who Live Alone: portrait project.'”