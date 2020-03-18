Corvallis Arts Walk scrapped this month

The Corvallis Arts Walk set for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled to follow the government’s order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here is a statement released by event organizers:

“We feel that this decision is a responsible one. We hope to open the walk again, as scheduled, on (Thursday) April 16 and we will keep all of you posted as that date approaches.

"In the meantime, please take this opportunity to stay home and create something if you can! Just remember to wash your hands. As always, never hesitate to let us know if you have questions. We’ll see you all very soon!”

The Corvallis Arts Walk is a grassroots organized walk held on the third Thursday of each month from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Corvallis. Galleries, studios, arts and craft stores and the occasional pop-up keep their doors open late to host an art-related event or demonstration.

For more information, see corvallisartswalk.com.

