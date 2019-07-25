The Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis will host its first comedy event Saturday night, and the timing could not be more perfect, according to organizer Alex Elkin.
Elkin says he and fellow comics Justin Rivera and Tom Clark will spread the good gospel of comedy.
"It's a war on words and comedians are on the front line," he said. "I feel like Corvallis is a great place to use our freedom of speech to stand up and tell some jokes, and say 'That's still OK in this country.'"
The comedy showcase will feature standup performances by the headliner Clark, magician/comedian Rivera, and Elkin, a comedian from Eugene.
Elkin welcomed the opportunity to bring Clark, whom he calls a "big-name, hard-hitting" comedian to the Pacific Northwest.
"Honestly, I wanted to meet him. I'm a big fan of his comedy," Elkin said.
Rivera made his mark as a finalist in 2012 on season seven of NBC's "America's Got Talent." He is the magic consultant for the Grammy-nominated band OneRepublic and has also appeared on Comedy Central, Discovery and Playboy TV syndicated shows.
Elkin said the audience can expect to see some wild magic tricks from Rivera. They will also have chances to volunteer for his act.
"He's actually going to call people up on the stage," Elkin said.
Elkin, winner of the 2016 San Francisco Comedy Competition, has been a touring comedian for 20 years. His international appearances include performing for U.S. troops in Baghdad, Iraq last year.
His recently released comedy album "Screaming at Shapes" debuted at No. 6 on the iTunes comedy chart. Elkin is also a musician and actor, who's been a featured extra on the new Netflix series "Trinkets," NBC's "Grimm," and "Leverage" on TNT.
As for Elkin, he said he likes to shoot from the hip on stage, and the audience never knows what is coming next from him.
"I'm loud, abrasive and every joke has a victim," he said. "But we laugh at everybody and everything. I'm a firm believer that if you can't laugh at everything, then you can't laugh at anything."
Elkin urges audience members to arrive at the theater early, because he believes the inaugural comedy showcase is going to be electric.
"You'll be glad that you stepped out of the house to come out and see it," he said.