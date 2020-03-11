Comedian cancels Corvallis tour date

The Corvallis Comedy Night with Emmy Blotnick event set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Majestic Theatre has been canceled.

The performer has canceled all upcoming travel dates in the United States due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Blotnick, a New York-based comedian and Emmy-nominated former writer for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” has stated that she hopes to rebook the show after the coronavirus situation has passed.

Full refunds for all ticket holders will be processed immediately, and patrons can expect to see credits within the next 48 hours. No other Majestic Theatre programs or classes have been cancelled. For more information, see majestic.org or call the box office at 541-738-7469.

