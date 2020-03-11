CLC presents ‘As You Like It’

Corvallis Leadership Commonwealth will present the beloved Shakespearean comedy “As You Like It” this week at Crescent Valley High School, 4444 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.

Students in CLC’s yearlong Shakespeare class will perform the story of Rosalind and Celia as they seek safety and eventually find love in the Forest of Arden.

Marian Scadden will direct the production.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, in the theater at Crescent Valley High.

Tickets, priced at $5 for ages 12 and up or $3 for kids aged 3 to 11, and are available at the door.

