Oregon Humanities has issued a call to writers and artists for its spring publication.

Writers are asked to submit short essays (400-word maximum) on their stories about experiences that bring both happiness and suffering: for example, the pleasures and burdens of parenthood, the highs and lows of adolescence, or any other human experience that is at once bitter and sweet.

Submissions must be sent by Wednesday, March 1, to posts@oregonhumanities.org. Submissions may be edited for space or clarity.

Contributors to Posts will receive a $25 gift certificate to the store of their choosing, and several copies of the issue.

Artists are also invited to submit work to be considered for the “Joy and Pain” issue. Contributors are asked to consider the constraints of a magazine cover (e.g., vertical orientation, nameplace and cover lines). Preference will be given to work by Oregon-based artists.

Contributors are asked to send a high-resolution digital image (300 dpi at 8"x 10"; scans or photographs, JPEG or TIFF); their name, title of the work, type of medium and email address and phone number); and a description of how the image relates to the theme.

Submissions must be sent to art@oregonhumanities.org by March 6. Payment is $300 for the selected image.

Oregon Contemporary is accepting applications for the 2024 Biennial, curated by Jackie Im and Anuradha Vikram.

Oregon Contemporary is a space dedicated to art, community, and the exponential possibilities of contemporary art; its gallery space is in Portland.

The Biennial is a survey of works by visual and performing artists defining and advancing Oregon’s contemporary art landscape. The goal is to present work that is timely and relevant to Oregon communities.

Selected artists will receive a stipend to create new work for the exhibition. To be eligible for consideration, artists must have lived in Oregon as a primary residence for the last two years.

Artists can apply through CaFE at http://bit.ly/3HYKkYJ to be considered for a studio visit by Biennial Curators. The deadline for submissions is midnight Friday, March 3.