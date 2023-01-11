Call to artists issued for 'Abundant Oregon' exhibit at Giustina Gallery

Artists are invited to submit work for “Abundant Oregon: Artists Capture the Beauty and Ecology of Nature.”

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. This will be the only all-artist exhibition invitation this year for Giustina Gallery in the LaSells Stewart Center at Oregon State University.

It is through artistic expression that one can appreciate the opportunity to sustain Oregon’s abundant beauty and discover its visual mysteries and surprises, according to the exhibition's organizers.

Creative work by regional artists will focus on coastal vistas, majestic mountains, spectacular rivers and streams, and diverse rural landscapes. Oregon offers unique and important environments in which to work and play, and this exhibition will help reveal its distinctive beauty.

Dates of the exhibit are Monday, Feb. 6, to Friday, March 10. A reception will take place at a date to be determined.

The exhibit is open to Pacific Northwest artists. Each artist can submit up to three pieces at https://bit.ly/3ZrDvqx.

Further information is available from Giustina Gallery Curator Tina Green-Price at 541-737-3116 or tina.green-price@oregonstate.edu.