BYU ensemble brings array of dances to OSU

Brigham Young University's International Folk Dance Ensemble presents a program of dances from more than a dozen nations at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis.

Since 1964, the acclaimed ensemble has represented the United States and American culture at folk dance festivals throughout the world, including the festival held in conjunction with the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and the festivals in Haifa, Israel; Confolens, France; and Billingham, England. In addition, the group regularly presents its international repertoire throughout the United States and Canada.