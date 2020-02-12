Build your own adventure: Student-written 'The Expedition of Whispers' premieres at OSU

Oregon State University Theatre Arts student Nate Pereira loved writing and workshopping his original play, “The Expedition of Whispers.”

But, he said, nothing will be better than the moment he sees it performed.

The OSU Theatre Arts production premieres Thursday night in the Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre at Oregon State University in Corvallis. Three more performances will follow, including a matinee (see content box for details).

It all may feel surreal to Pereira, as it did the first time he attended rehearsals for his action-adventure melodrama. The stage was transformed into an old temple, with vines hanging from the ceiling. Rocks, pillars and rubble lay everywhere and the costumed student actors became the characters.

“It was almost like walking into my own mind,” he said. “I can’t describe it.”

Pereira, who grew up in Portland, is a fifth-year OSU student and a double major in theater arts and digital communications arts with a Spanish minor. He has acted in several OSU productions, including “1984” and Bard in the Quad, and directed a play last spring for the One-Act Festival. He also recently held a role in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” with the Oregon Contemporary Theatre in Eugene. This is his final term at OSU.