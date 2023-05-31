Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It’s time to test Lebanon’s strawberries against the climate.

The Lebanon Strawberry Festival returns June 1 through 4, the 114th iteration of the event. Organizers last year rolled out a bigger, more ambitious version of a staple community gathering they say had begun to wither on the vine.

And the latest version of the Strawberry Festival returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus for one of the deadliest pandemics in U.S. history, hasn’t yet had a good trial run after historic rain likely dampened attendance.

“It was wet,” acknowledged festival director Cindy Kerby.

Organizers estimate 12,000 attended the 2022 event. About 37,000 attended in 2019; and Kerby estimates 18,000 attended in 2018 — the year an all-volunteer board began pushing to modernize Strawberry Festival with national music acts and a stage.

The board already has tweaked the event format, making some changes to security and adding an all-ages lineup of comedians and musicians wandering the festival grounds to bulk up the festival’s roster.

Changes

Some locals were grumpy about pricing in 2022, the first year the Strawberry Festival began admitting visitors by ticket. The festival had charged by the car before last year, so anyone walking to the event could get in free of charge.

Kerby said that’s the normal process for an event transitioning from free to admission-based.

Since starting its efforts to modernize in 2018, the festival is much more organized, Kerby said.

"And 'professional?' I’m not sure that’s the right term. But the festival has been stepped up a few notches since it was free,” she said.

Kerby joined the festival board in 2015, when she helped organize the festival’s grand parade — historically among the longest in the state, with floats departing from Walmart, then looping through downtown Lebanon, about 2 miles away.

By 2017, Kerby said, the board had just nine people left.

Now 40 serve the board, the organization that gives time to secure all the sponsorships and vendors and space the festival needs to exist.

“No one is paid. The people putting in 8,000 hours each year are 100% volunteer,” Kerby said.

New ideas flowed in with renewed interest in saving the event, a multigenerational touchstone for some in Lebanon.

They recruited big headliners and rented a big stage. But entertainers cost twice what they used to and state regulations on festivals quickly eat into the event’s budget of roughly $500,000.

“We’re charging to keep affording to do what we’re doing,” Kerby said.

Lineup

Jessie Leigh, a country musician from Estacada, plays at the top of the lineup on the festival’s opening night, Thursday, June 1. An Eagles tribute band plays the top slot Friday.

Diamond Rio, a Grammy award-winning country quintet, headlines the festival on Saturday.

Kerby believes the changes are worth the cost. Strawberry Festival has clocked visitors from Colorado, Utah and Washington

“The festival was not that kind of destination before,” she said.

At the same time, Kerby said, the Strawberry Festival holds on to some of its community event roots. There still are two parades and a court of scholarship-seeking high school students looking to be crowned Strawberry Queen.

And there is strawberry shortcake, billed as the world’s largest, historically free and doled out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“It’s still free,” Kerby said of the shortcake. “You just have to pay to get into the festival.”

Attendees can pay $8 for admission in advance or $10 at the gate — one gate. Last year, the festival had three.

Or they can buy a $25 season pass for access to all four days of the Strawberry Festival.

Children from birth through age 12 get in at no cost. Concerts are included in price of festival admission.

It’s $40 for a bracelet granting unlimited single-day access to carnival-like rides, or $30 in advance.

Kerby said she thinks the festival will surprise people who haven't been in years and maybe are holding out after pushback to the newly rolled out costs of admission.

"Give it a try," she said.

