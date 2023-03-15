The Corvallis Community Band Spring is about to set sail on its spring concert, “Songs of the Sea,” scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way.

Jim Martinez, the band’s artistic director and conductor, said there were a couple of reasons for choosing this theme.

“At one level, everyone loves the sea,” he said. “There’s a lot of music with nautical themes that’s interesting and fun. Pieces we will be performing range from highlights from the musical ‘South Pacific’ to a more serious piece describing characters from Melville’s ‘Moby Dick,’ called ‘Of Sailors and Whales.’

"We also feature our Flute Cocktail ensemble playing a couple of fun nautical pieces that everyone will recognize.

“But on a more personal level, I was in the Coast Guard for seven years and currently race sailboats,” Martinez said. “So I have some personal sea stories to share with the audience that they might enjoy.

"While in the Coast Guard, I flew search-and-rescue helicopters out of Humboldt Bay, near Eureka, California. Although I grew up in Arizona, I always had a fascination with the sea and treasured opportunities to go to the coast.”

Martinez said the band is doing “amazingly well” after a COVID-19-induced hiatus. “After the isolation of the past couple of years, people were really hungry to get back to playing music with others,” he said. “We welcome everyone with a high-school level of playing, and we’re drawing new members of all ages.

"I keep picking more challenging pieces, and the band keeps rising to the occasion and doing a fantastic job!”

The band’s annual free summer concert series will begin June 20. The outdoor shows take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Corvallis’ Central Park.