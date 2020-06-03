Back on the merry-go-round: Artists return to work at Albany carousel, but riders still have to wait

Leslie Arnold of Corvallis celebrated a special anniversary May 27: her second year, to the day, of carving for Albany’s downtown carousel.
It was also the first time Arnold had returned to the Historic Carousel & Museum at 503 First Ave. W. since mid-March, when Gov. Kate Brown issued the executive order that shut down most of the state.
It was good to get back to carving in the downstairs studio, Arnold said, but the break didn’t stop her from carving in general. She simply shifted her tools to her kitchen.
“If anybody came to visit, it’s like, ‘Crazy lady needs to be taken away,’” she joked, laughing.
Nona Tilton of Albany isn’t judging. After two and a half years as a carousel volunteer carver herself, she knows exactly what it’s like to be denied access to her favorite studio.
“It was very sad,” she said of the closure. “I had to carve at home and make a mess of my house.”
Her husband noted he could track her movements through the day by following a trail of sawdust, she added.
The carousel was never far from her thoughts, even when Tilton was working from home, however. She’s crafting a “green man” mask: a leafy, fantastical visage she plans to donate to Albany’s carousel for placement somewhere on the contraption.
Greg Hill of Florence, another carver about to celebrate his second anniversary with the carousel, can see her green man and raise her an entire carousel-sized giraffe — and a horse, to boot. That’s what he worked on carving when he wasn’t in the downtown studio.
Hill said he and his wife took classes on carving carousel animals in the mid-1990s and dreamed of creating their own for whatever city might be interested. Maybe that’s still in the cards, but for now, he’s back to driving to Albany once a week to continue work on a leaping bronco named Buck.
“I’m really happy here,” he said with a smile stretching the corners of his fabric mask. “I love being a part of this.”
Peggy Burris, executive director of the carousel, said carvers and painters were allowed to begin returning to the studio beginning the week of May 18.
The gradual return continued with reopening of the carousel gift shop on May 28. The shop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
“We can’t wait till we can fully reopen,” Burris said. “The community misses it. I miss it.”
Burris said she’s hoping visitors can ride their favorite animals again perhaps by mid-June, as Linn County slowly tests whether reopening will cause a spike in cases of COVID-19.
Until then, she said, people can “look through the window, tell them hi, but we can’t let you into the carousel yet. It’s going to be a slow process.”
Going slow means being as safe as possible even with limited reopening, Burris said.
Only eight carvers and six painters are allowed in their respective studios at any one time, and no new volunteers are being taken on at the moment. All must wear masks.
Visitors who come during the limited gift shop hours also must wear masks, and a volunteer will be stationed at the door to make sure only a handful of people come in at any given time.
Burris said she’s had good responses from people so far, even about the limited reopening.
“I think people are anxious to get in here and get some new puzzles,” she said.
When the center does fully reopen, Burris said she’s looking forward to showing off the completion of the new museum section, adjacent to the carving studio in the basement of the building.
A $30,000 grant from the Willamette Valley Visitors Association made it possible to enlarge the space and add name plaques and other information to each of the museum pieces. “We’re excited for the community to come see it,” she said.
She’s also thrilled to show off the new “sweep lights” installed on the rotating spoke arms of the carousel, to better show off the galloping figures below.
Someone else who may be especially eager for a full reopening is Yun Hsiang the dragon, the next animal to be placed in the carousel’s rotating menagerie. He had a coming-out party scheduled for April 18, but the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on those plans.
The standard animal party involves inviting in the sponsors and their family members, along with the mayor, carousel founder Wendy Kirbey and other special guests. The group then shares refreshments and memories about how the animal came to be and what its colors and carvings signify. The sponsoring family gets the first ride, and then the new animal is ready to be welcomed by the public.
Burris said it’s too early to tell what a pandemic-level party might look like for Yun Hsiang, but she’s hoping to put something together once the carousel can take on riders again.
Until then, he’ll stay where he has been, she said, which is “patiently waiting in the lobby.”
