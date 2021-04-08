Arts Center show captures energy of spring

We are so close.
Temperatures are warming. Days are getting longer.
And with vaccine distributions ramping up across the state, we mid-valley residents already are holding collective fingers to our ears, tucked into the elastic bands of our pandemic-protection face masks, ready to peel them away.
We aren’t there yet. But like Phil Coleman’s photo of a budding iris taut with new growth, we are so, so ready to bloom.
The potential energy of spring prompted the exhibition committee for The Arts Center of Corvallis to select and combine the work of two local artists, Coleman and Tara Kate, for display in its current show, “UPCLOSE.”
The show will be up through May 8 in the Corrine Woodman Galleries. The Arts Center, at 700 S.W. Madison Ave., is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Coleman, a retired scientist at Oregon State University, is a member of the PhotoArts Guild. His primary medium is digital.
“UPCLOSE” features a variety of Coleman flower photographs, most of which he shot while staying close to home because of the restrictions of the global pandemic. Photography, he told the center, was a relief because nature observed no such shutdown: flowers merely bloomed on cue, the state of the world notwithstanding.
Coleman’s closeups focus on the symmetry, lines and contrasting colors of spring blooms, which he said were the most appealing parts of his shoots.
Kate, an alumnus of the Artist Accelerator Program Artist in Residence, uses her background as a field ecologist to create highly detailed drawings and paintings of Oregon birds and their habitats. Graphite, colored pencil and acrylics are her mediums of choice.
“Because I spend so much time in their company, I feel a closeness to birds, an affinity,” Kate told the center. “And it’s that affinity that I try to convey in my work. It’s a way of trying to communicate not just their physical appearance, but their personalities as well.”
In her statement, Kate told the center part of what she loves most about drawing birds is showing them with biological accuracy. Graphite especially, she said, allows her to work in a controlled and precise manner.
“When people look at my artwork, I hope they’ll begin to see birds in a new way,” she said. “I hope that somehow my work will make a contribution to the conservation and protection of birds and their habitats.”
The artists’ works are different in that one uses photography and one pencils, but both are highly detailed works and — true to the name — close up, said Michele Griffin-Campione, the center’s director of communication and development.
Coleman’s photograph of the iris bud is a particular favorite of hers in this exhibit because of the potential energy it captures and the way it reflects our own energy as we struggle to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19.
“We’re all sort of waiting for spring to happen, and all the tough times for the past year to be over,” she said. “And this was, for me, such a big sign: The future is coming.”