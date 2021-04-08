Arts Center show captures energy of spring

Coleman’s closeups focus on the symmetry, lines and contrasting colors of spring blooms, which he said were the most appealing parts of his shoots.

Kate, an alumnus of the Artist Accelerator Program Artist in Residence, uses her background as a field ecologist to create highly detailed drawings and paintings of Oregon birds and their habitats. Graphite, colored pencil and acrylics are her mediums of choice.

“Because I spend so much time in their company, I feel a closeness to birds, an affinity,” Kate told the center. “And it’s that affinity that I try to convey in my work. It’s a way of trying to communicate not just their physical appearance, but their personalities as well.”

In her statement, Kate told the center part of what she loves most about drawing birds is showing them with biological accuracy. Graphite especially, she said, allows her to work in a controlled and precise manner.

“When people look at my artwork, I hope they’ll begin to see birds in a new way,” she said. “I hope that somehow my work will make a contribution to the conservation and protection of birds and their habitats.”