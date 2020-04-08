Artist will work for food

In the beginning, Myers set a total fundraising goal of $2,000, “not expecting to meet it whatsoever.”

She was blown away by the early response. Her campaign made a little over $1,000 in its first three days.

“I had no idea people would support something like this,” Myers said. “That money will be able to feed 18 families with organic baskets.”

Produce recipients have sent Myers personal messages to express their gratitude. She mentioned three families with 15 people who were about to receive their VSA boxes last Friday. One is a single mother. Both parents in each of the other two families have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

Myers was excited by the immediate impact that nearly two weeks’ worth of produce could have for the families.

“It’s so meaningful to help them during this time,” she said.

Myers was surprised to see that several donations came from students and young adults she knew who generally live on tight budgets.

“It’s insanely fulfilling to make a piece of artwork knowing that it’s going to someone who is putting themselves out there at this time to help another family or families,” she said.