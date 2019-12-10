Artist to discuss fiber work at The Arts Center

Artist Deb Curtis will discuss her work in natural fibers at noon Wednesday, Dec. 18, at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

Her art talk is scheduled in conjunction with the opening of her exhibit, "New Work," at the center's Corrine Woodman Gallery. Curtis' art will be on display from Dec. 17 through Jan. 25.

Curtis has been a fiber artist since the age of 10, when she learned how to knit. When she lived in Virginia in 1982, she wanted to master a craft native the region, so she learned to make an Appalachian egg basket and has been making them ever since. Curtis designs and produces contemporary baskets using traditional materials. Some of her recent work combines stitching with basketry materials or natural fibers.

The Arts Center is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, except on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 through 20. The center closes at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. For more information, visit https://theartscenter.net or call 541-754-1551.

