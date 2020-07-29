Art through service: Veteran taps Marine Corps experience for graphic novels

In writing and drawing “The White Donkey,” Uriarte said he ended up stumbling his way through the creation, trying to find ways to build visual scenes and carry them from page to page while still driving the narrative.

“It was a learning experience, to say the least,” he said. “How do you organize a massive graphic novel? There’s not a lot of resources out there.”

He took what he learned and funneled it into “Battle Born,” creating a story that, by his estimate, has less than half the dialogue of “Donkey” but easily 100 more pages of artwork.

“I think I was able to make a graphic novel that feels more like a graphic novel from start to finish,” he said.

Uriarte’s first works of art, starting as a preschooler, were dragons, followed by dinosaurs. He always liked comics — particularly “Conan the Barbarian” and “Captain America” — and is a huge fan of Yoji Shinkawa’s “Metal Gear” style.

But while he names them as inspirations, he didn’t really turn to comics for the sake of doing art. Graphic novels, he said, were more a vehicle to tell a visual story in a way that’s more accessible than, say, raising millions of dollars to film a movie.