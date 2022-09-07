Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Sept. 7)

WEDNESDAY

Unveiling of three new sculptures, 4 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Chinook Hall, 931 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. The sculptures were created by LBCC faculty members Renee McKitterick and Marc Rose. The event will also include a dedication, refreshments and a tour of the recently opened Chinook Hall.

Live music by the South Fork Four, 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Footloose,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Live music by Melange, 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Wild Hog Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

FRIDAY

Live music by Fionnghal, 6 to 9 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Cover: $10.

Wild Night Out Auction and Fundraiser to Benefit Chintimini Wildlife Center, 6 to 9 p.m., Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road. Admission: $45. Information: erika@chintiminiwildlife.org.

Live music by Mule on Fire, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SATURDAY

Deadline for letters of intent for Benton County Cultural Coalition new grant money from the Oregon Cultural Trust available for art, culture and heritage projects next year in Benton County. Priority will be given to art projects and programs that offer innovation, variety and scope for the county's diverse population; cultural/educational projects that enhance citizen understanding, growth and participation; and heritage programs that foster preservation and beautification. Any registered 501(c)(3) organization or partner group can apply. Letters of intent can be submitted at http://www.bentonculture.org. Information: bentoncoalition@gmail.com.

“Dog Tails in Parade,” 7 a.m., Adair County Park, 7295 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Presented by the Albany Optimist Club. Schedule: registration, 7 to 10 a.m.; Dog Tails Parade and Tripod Parade, 10 a.m. to noon; lunch break, vendors on hand, noon to 1 p.m.; dog tricks event, 1 to 3 p.m.; obstacle course, 1 to 3 p.m.; prizes for largest dog, smallest dog and best costume awarded, 3 p.m. The obstacle course is for medium-size and larger dogs, with seven stages: sit and shake, ball toss and retrieve (bring a ball), water walk (2-inch-deep water path), teeter-totter walk, Jump 1 (jump 1 foot off ground), slalom (six cones, 3 feet apart) and Jump 2 (jump 2 feet off ground). The course is limited to 50. Trophies will be presented for first, second and third place. Proceeds will help support ABC House of Albany, Liberty House in Salem and other charitable groups. Registration: $10 per adult and $5 per those age 17 or under, and includes a T-shirt and water bottle. Sack lunches, $5. Registration: https://bit.ly/3KuVJQY.

Bridges, Bikes and Brews Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Lamb and Wool Fairgrounds, 38764 N. Ash St., Scio. Free family-friendly historic covered bridge bicycle tours, guided covered bridge van tours, local craft brews, a cornhole tournament, a motorcycle covered bridge poker run, food, music, entertainment, vendors and more. Information: 503-915-7811.

Open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fiechter House, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Come see the inside of the historic 1855 house and learn about those who lived there. Admission is free.

David Helfand and Tanya Bunson in concert, 2 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Celtic harp, fiddle, octave mandolin, guitar and violin.

Wine Walk, 3 to 7 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Boutiques will host Oregon wineries and distillers, with representatives on hand to discuss their beverages and answer questions. Admission: $25, which includes five wine-tasting tickets and a logo wine glass. Information: https://www.corvallischamber.com/wine-walk.

Randal Bays and Clint Dye in concert, 6:30 p.m., private garden, downtown Corvallis. Irish fiddle and guitar. Suggested donation: $10 in the garden pot. Information and reservations: call or text 541-602-1699, or email bevnagamoto@comcast.net.

Live music by West, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SUNDAY

Ninth Street Community Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot, High Quality, 1435 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Browse a diverse array of local crafters, makers, musicians and artists at this family-friendly market, and support the local economy. Furry friends welcome.

Public Safety Chili Cook-Off, 2 to 6 p.m., Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Grounds, 502 S. 13th St. A community event for the whole family and a way to raise money for local programs. Teams of public safety professionals, local businesses and other community organizations compete against each other to produce the best chili in their category. Winners are selected by a panel of judges and people attending the event. The event is put on by a dedicated committee of volunteers and includes a variety of activities including demonstrations by the Benton County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, K-9 demonstrations, Coast Guard, Oregon Army National Guard, Marine Patrol, Corvallis Fire Department, Philomath Fire and Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit, Mary's Peak Search and Rescue, children’s activities, live music and, of course, chili tasting. Proceeds will go to support the 4 Spirits Veteran Scholarship Fund. Admission: $10 for those 12 years or under; $5 for those under 12. Buy tickets online. For more information, visit the Public Safety Chili Cook-Off Facebook Page.

"Tales on Tap," 5 to 7 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Share your stories; different theme every month.

MONDAY

Tap Talks presentation and Sum Fun, 5 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. At 5 p.m.: Sum Fun IPA beer release and a fun activity. At 6 p.m.: Tap Talks presentation.

Hoolyeh international folk dance, 7 to 9 p.m., social hall, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Cost: $5 for adults, $4 for Corvallis Folklore Society members, $2 for those 18 or under.

TUESDAY

Lebanon Senior Center community walk, 9 to 10:30 a.m.; meet at gravel parking lot, Cheadle Lake Park, 37941 Weirich Drive, to walk South Shore Trail. Catch a ride from the senior center, 80 Tangent St., at no charge, or meet at the parking lot. Registration: 541-258-4919.

— Mid-Valley Live