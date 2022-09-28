Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Sept. 28)

WEDNESDAY
"Restoring Sea Otters to the Oregon Coast," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Bob Bailey of the Elakha Alliance will discuss the history of sea otters in Oregon, the strong cultural ties of coastal tribes to sea otters, and the work of the Elakha Alliance, an organization of tribal, nonprofit and conservation leaders formed to restore sea otters to the Oregon Coast. Admission: free for Benton County Historical Society members, $5 for nonmembers.
Live music by the Brutal Bridges Band, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.
Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Reality Bites,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.
People are also reading…
THURSDAY
"Through a Veteran's Lens," main gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Photography exhibit to amplify the experiences of service veterans. Through Nov. 12.
8x8 Art Gallery ArtBar reception, 4 to 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Preview the 8x8 Art Gallery, meet 8x8 artists, and sample cocktails, nibbles and dessert. Celebrate the retirement of longtime curator Hester Coucke. Open to all. Cover: $15.
Live music by Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.
Flynn Creek Circus, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30; 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 (8 p.m. is 21 and over); and 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Avery Park, Southwest Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. The 2022 season show is a series of real memories submitted by the circus' audience and interpreted in wild acrobatics, comedy and awe-inspiring stunts, featuring original, live music by Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas. Deeply personal vignettes string together a larger story about the illusive, fleeting nature of time and how it transforms, defines and inspires us. Internationally award-winning talents from around the globe come together in this cast of creators. Flynn Creek Circus is an all-human spectacle. Beer and concessions will be available for purchase. Free parking. Admission: $38 to $70. Information: info@flynncreekcircus.com.
"Moon Over Buffalo," 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. SW. Ken Ludwig's madcap comedy. Tickets: $14, general admission, at http://albanycivic.org.
FRIDAY
Teen Takeover Night, 4 to 9 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. RSVP: 541-714-3443. Drop-ins welcome.
Live music by the Hilltop Big Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. The band has been performing in and around Corvallis since 1988, and performs a variety of big-band arrangements, from the classics of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to more modern arrangements.
SATURDAY
Albany Treasure Hunt, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Albany Fire Department Station 11, 110 SE Sixth Ave. Children can get a map at any of several locations and check out interactive activities at fire stations and the police department. Get your map stamped at all four locations and you will be entered to win a ride to school in a fire truck or a police car.
Cider pressing, noon to 3 p.m., Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. People of all ages are invited to help make cider the old-fashioned way. Taste the cider, get a jug to take home, tour Oregon’s only surviving water-powered mill, built in 1858. Information: phototraveler02@gmail.com.
"Why Visit This Fish Lake? (There Are 10 in Oregon)," 2 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. David Turner and Rolf Anderson, authors of the new book "Fish Lake in the High Cascades: A Historic Legacy," will discuss the Fish Lake historic site above the headwaters of the McKenzie River. Books will be available for purchase. Information: 541-766-6793.
Art for the Heart "Embracing Brave" Gala Benefit for The Arts Center, 6 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. An evening of art, auctions and community to support equitable access to and engagement with the visual arts for youth and adults.
Marcus Rezak's Truth In Sound (Zappa tribute featuring Ike Willis and more), 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $15 general admission pre-sale at whitesidetheatre.org; $20 at the door.
SUNDAY
Ninth Street Community Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot, High Quality, 1435 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Browse an array of local crafters, makers, musicians and artists at this family-friendly market. Furry friends welcome.
Jenny Don't & The Spurs, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $15 general admission pre-sale at whitesidetheatre.org; $20 at the door.
— Mid-Valley Live