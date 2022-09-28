Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Sept. 28)

Cider pressing, noon to 3 p.m., Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. People of all ages are invited to help make cider the old-fashioned way. Taste the cider, get a jug to take home, tour Oregon’s only surviving water-powered mill, built in 1858. Information: phototraveler02@gmail.com.

"Why Visit This Fish Lake? (There Are 10 in Oregon)," 2 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. David Turner and Rolf Anderson, authors of the new book "Fish Lake in the High Cascades: A Historic Legacy," will discuss the Fish Lake historic site above the headwaters of the McKenzie River. Books will be available for purchase. Information: 541-766-6793.

Art for the Heart "Embracing Brave" Gala Benefit for The Arts Center, 6 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. An evening of art, auctions and community to support equitable access to and engagement with the visual arts for youth and adults.

Marcus Rezak's Truth In Sound (Zappa tribute featuring Ike Willis and more), 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $15 general admission pre-sale at whitesidetheatre.org; $20 at the door.

SUNDAY