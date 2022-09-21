Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Sept. 21)

WEDNESDAY

Live music by Cool Jones, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Stand and Deliver,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Live music by Jon Frankie, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Sarah Saul's Jazz Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

FRIDAY

Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library book sale, 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, members only or purchase a membership at the door for $10; 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, open to the public; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. High-quality paperback books, CDs and DVDs. All proceeds will benefit activities at all branches of the library.

Teen Takeover Night, 4 to 9 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. RSVP: 541-714-3443. Drop-ins welcome.

"Metal Mayhem for Ukraine," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. 2 Black Sheets Productions will feature a mixture of metal and thrash music performed by Red Eyed Demons, Splintered Thrones, Hyper Sloth, Crimson Guardian and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the people of Ukraine. Cost: $15 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=142697, or $20 at the door.

"William Shakespeare's 'Wars of the Roses,'" 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The houses of York and Lancaster battle for the crown in this heavy-metal adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry VI trilogy. Tickets: $11 at mt_marketing@corvallisoregon.gov.

Live music by From Another Mista (FAM), 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

​SATURDAY

Open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fiechter House, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Last open house of the summer. Come see the inside of the historic 1855 house and learn about those who lived there. Admission is free. Chervona, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., ​Corvallis. Party band playing Russian, Roma, klezmer, polka and ska music. Tickets: general admission pre-sale: suggested donation, $5 at www.whitesidetheatre.org/live-events.html. Oregon Trail Brewery Grand Re-Reopening: '80s Night, 8 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Come celebrate the brewery's 1987 birthdate and other glorious hits of the '80s. In case you forgot, 1987 brought us "The Princess Bride,"" RoboCop," "Evil Dead 2," "La Bomba," lots of neon and other stuff you forgot you need in your life. Dance and win prizes.

SUNDAY

"Nuestras Historias" forum and Chayag Andean Folk Music and Dance performance, 2 p.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oral histories on the Latinx experience in Benton and Linn counties collected by Casa Lantino Unidos. Forum panelists will include people of Latin American heritage who participated in the project, and will inaugurate the Nuestra Historias online exhibit. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Square dance lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Offered by the Lebanon Square Circlers. No partner required; no experience necessary; families welcome. Cost: $6 per person per class, or $15 for a family of three or more; first class is free. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.

The University of Stuttgart Academic Orchestra, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The orchestra is on a tour of the Northwest with about 70 college student musicians. The University of Stuttgart is a research university in Stuttgart, Germany. It was founded in 1829 and is organized into 10 faculties. The orchestra has existed for over 50 years. No reserved seating; free admission.

MONDAY

Fall Literary Open Mic, 6:30 p.m., Oak Room, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Willamette Writers on the River-Corvallis will provide an opportunity for community members to read their creative writing aloud in front of a supportive audience of fellow writers. Come to read or to listen. Free and open to the public. Masks are required except when presenting. Sign up at the door to read. Information: https://willamettewriters.org/corvallis.

TUESDAY

Community walk, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; meet at the Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., to walk to Boulder Falls Inn. After a stroll through the Japanese Garden behind the hotel, walkers will return to the center.

Picnic, noon to 1:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Bring your own lunch or bring something to share, and join others on the lawn. Center staff will serve cake. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket, or use the center's tables and chairs.

— Mid-Valley Live