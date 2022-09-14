Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Sept. 14)

WEDNESDAY

Live music by Ban Martin, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “How to Marry a Millionaire,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. Featuring galleries and artists in downtown Corvallis. The Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St., features quilts by the Corvallis Modern Art Guild, plus a chance to talk with guild members. Art in the Valley, 209 SW Second St., will showcase impressionistic and woodblock-esque watercolors by Salem artist Jenny Armitage. The Joan Truckenbrod Pop-Up Gallery, 354 SW Madison Ave., will feature the work of Patrick Collier, who uses shipping materials in sculpture. At the Wellsher Building, 460 SW Madison Ave., walkers can see the illustrated characters of Eli van der Pol, acrylic paintings by Molly Schafer, extreme collage by Adrienne Fritze, and bold landscapes by Olivia Rivers. Hester Coucke marks the end of her curatorship at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., with her own exhibit, "This Is Not Archival;" the exhibit shows work made to be impermanent, inspired by animals and Antarctic exploration. Map and information: https://www.corvallisartswalk.com.

Live music by DRTR, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

FRIDAY

"Vince Zettler 50-Year Retrospective," Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. The exhibition features textural weavings, staggered gauze weavings, woven canopies, pencil drawings, handmade paper collages and works pertaining to Zettler's cedar bark research. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 22. Admission: free.

Live music by the Roundhouse Band, 6 to 9 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Cover: $10, plus a can of food or cash donation for a local food bank. Reservations: https://www.emersonvineyards.com/summer-concert-series-registration.

"Moon Over Buffalo," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Madcap comedy. Tickets: $14 for adults, $11 for seniors and juniors, at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic.

​The Distinguished Gentlemen, Stanwyck and Titans of Industry in concert, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., ​Corvallis. Tickets: $10 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=142902; $15 day of show.

SATURDAY

Open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fiechter House, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Come see the inside of the historic 1855 house and learn about those who lived there. Admission is free.

Contra dance, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Featuring the Overtones.

Corvallis Swing Dance, 7 p.m., Corvallis Oddfellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Featuring live music by Dans la Lune. Masks required. Beginner swing dance lesson, 7 p.m.; dancing to live and DJ'd music, 8 to 10:30 p.m. Admission: $15 to $20 on a sliding scale.

The Garcia Birthday Band in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., ​Corvallis. Tickets: $10 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=141246; $15 day of show

SUNDAY

Ninth Street Community Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot, High Quality, 1435 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Browse an array of local crafters, makers, musicians and artists at this family-friendly market. Furry friends welcome.

Native American flute concert, 2 p.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St., Corvallis. Robin Gentlewolf is an award-winning Native American-style flute player. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Square dance lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Offered by the Lebanon Square Circlers. No partner required; no experience necessary; families welcome. Cost: $6 per person per class, or $15 for a family of three or more; first class is free. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.

Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective, 7 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

