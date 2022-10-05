Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Oct. 5)

WEDNESDAY

Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts.

Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $6; free for age 3 or under.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through October, GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt; Cinderella's carriage for photos; farm flowers; wreaths and other decorations; 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes; u-pick and already-picked options.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Free attractions include the patch itself, a super slide and a hay fort. Paid attractions include a train ride, $4; and hayrides on the weekends, $4.

Live music by Jesse Meade, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Rosemary's Baby,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

Live music by Chalene and her Champagne Bruts, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

THURSDAY

Live music by Fionnghal, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

​FRIDAY

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through October, Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Cash only.

Oktoberfest, Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Friday: 5 p.m., tapping of the golden keg (special beer from New Spring Brewing); 7 to 9 p.m., live music by Sin Documentos; 8 p.m., stein hold competition. Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., live music by Erika Gabonay; 4 to 6 p.m., live music by the Ben Mutscher Trio; 6 p.m., Oktoberfest outfit competition; 7 to 9 p.m., live music by Side Hustle; 8 p.m., stein hold competition. Sales of half- and full-liter steins; 13 German-inspired beers served; Oktoberfest food menu from Black Forest Kitchen; yard games; fun activities and surprises. This event is all ages.

Haunted maze, 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. The Shack kicks its corn maze up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $16 Fridays and Saturdays, $12 Sundays.

Live music by the Incompatibles, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Trio Virado, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. The trio features an unusual combination of instruments — flute, viola and guitar — playing music of Ravel, Brower and Piazzolla. Admission: $26; free for Oregon State University and K-12 students. Tickets and information available at Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., or www.chambermusiccorvallis.org/tickets.

The Quick & Easy Boys with Alder St., 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $15 general admission pre-sale at whitesidetheatre.org; $20 at the door.

SATURDAY

The Galleria, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. The Assistance League of Corvallis presents its annual gift sale featuring elegant handcrafted items with something for everyone, including packaged foods, holiday and celebration wares, Oregon State University Beavers gear, home and garden items, a children's corner, pet supplies and fashion accessories.

Oregon Electric O Gaugers Train Club model train show, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Free, interactive exhibit for which the room is transformed into a miniature world complete with multiple tracks, noisy trains and more. Donations of canned or boxed goods will be accepted and donated to Linn Benton Food Share.

Sweet Home Squarenaders square dance, 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, Oak Heights Elementary School, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. Line dance, 6:30 p.m.; rounds, 6:45 p.m.; square dance, 7 to 9 p.m. Potluck at the break. Round dance cuer: Jackie Gale; square dance caller, Charloyye Jeskey. Donation: $5 for adults, $4 for youth. Spectators welcome free. Information: 541-401-3600.

SUNDAY

Ninth Street Community Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot, High Quality, 1435 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Browse an array of local crafters, makers, musicians and artists at this family-friendly market. Furry friends welcome.

Corvallis Repertory Singers in concert, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. The program includes Mozart's Requiem in D minor and Vesperae Solennes de Confessore. Tickets: $25, $20 or $5 for students, at repsing.org or tickettomato.com.

MONDAY

Tap Talks presentation, 5 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Fun activity, 5 p.m., Tap Talk, 6 to 7 p.m.

