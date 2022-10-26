Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Oct. 26)

WEDNESDAY

“100 Views of Oregon,” through Friday, Oct. 28, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Twenty regional artists share their views of life across Oregon. More than 100 pieces of artwork on display. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus during events. Information: tina.green.price@oregonstate.edu.

Live music by the Incompatibles, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

THURSDAY

No School Arts Day, 1 to 4 p.m., the Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. “Sketching History” scavenger hunt; free admission for participants ages 9 or older. Information: jessica@bentoncounty museums.org.

Hand-painted earrings class, 5:30 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $49. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreative.space.

Live music by the Flatt Stanley Incident, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Corvallis New Horizons Band rehearsal, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The band is open to instrumental players on all levels, from beginners through intermediate players to advanced players. There are no auditions or try-outs for people who wish to play in this band. There are more than 300 New Horizons bands and orchestras in the U.S. and Canada. They are designed primarily for two groups of people: 1) Adults who played a musical instrument in high school and then left it in their attic for 30 or more years but would like to play it again. 2) Older adults who have always wanted to play a musical instrument; now is your opportunity. All players are asked to bring a music stand with them to rehearsal. Information, including location: Paul, 503-838-4884.

Sarah Saul’s Jazz Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The tour honors the service of Airmen past and present, and the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. Free tickets: https://bit.ly/theusafbandtour.

FRIDAY

Reception for John Grade, 5:30 p.m., plaza, Student Experience Center, Oregon State University, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Grade’s monumental sculpture, “Emeritus,” suspended in the middle of the giant sequoias in OSU’s Memorial Union quadrangle, 2501 SW Jefferson Ave., is inspired by the form of an absent tree. Inviting viewers to peer vertically into the hollow, ghostly space of an imagined fourth trunk, it is formed of tens of thousands of cast and carved parts that make reference to the species’ cones, needles and branches. A reception for Grade with complimentary food and no-host wine and beer is set for 5:30. At 6, Grade will speak at the plaza. At 7, an informal conversation and book-signing with Grade will take place. Information: 541-737-5592 or erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Live music by the Flatt Stanley Incident, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Best Cellar Coffee House, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Avenue, Corvallis. An evening of folk music for the whole family. At 7:30, Tom Rawson and Ellen Van der Hoeven will play folk music in the tradition of Pete Seeger, using banjos, guitars and mandolins. Choro Na Cozinha will play at 8:30. This quartet plays chord, a lively Brazilian instrumental and vocal music. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Admission: sliding scale of $2 to $10. Coffee, tea and gluten-free cookies available for 50 cents. Information: 541-908-3867 or mjweiss@cmug.com.

