Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Oct. 19)

WEDNESDAY

"Fire, Fury and Resilience: Totem Witnesses and Turtle Wisdom," 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 22, the Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Exhibit of works of Betty LaDuke, who said she has a compelling need to give form to the local and global events reshaping our lives. Information: 541-929-6239, Ext. 306.

Appalachian Old-Time String Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Live music by It’s Not Rocket Surgery, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

THURSDAY

"A History of Women's Clubs in Lebanon," 4 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. The Lebanon Museum Foundation and the Lebanon Public Library will present the program, featuring representatives of the Women's Study Club, the Present Day Club and PEO Chapter V, all clubs that are more than a century old. View old scrapbooks from the Junior Women's Club and the Senior Women's Club. Information: 503-707-1539.

Live music by Molassas, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

FRIDAY

Fall teen class, 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $29 for one evening, two for $50. Snacks provided. Text 541-714-3443 with your choice, or last-minute drop-ins welcome.

Live music by Pocket Lint, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SATURDAY

"Inner Listening Piano," 2 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Jerry Green presents contemplative music including original improvisations on popular and classical themes. Free. Information: 541-766-6793 or askalibratian@corvallis.oregon.gov.

The Tannahill Weavers in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Traditional Scottish music. General admission pre-sale: $25 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=142754; $30 at the door.

Live music by Belly Full of Bob, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $14 for adults, $8 for children, https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=144789&pr=1

SUNDAY

Ninth Street Community Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot, High Quality, 1435 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Browse an array of local crafters, makers, musicians and artists at this family-friendly market. Furry friends welcome.

Majestic Chamber Music presents "A Night in Prague," 3 p.m., Starker Auditorium, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. An evening of romantic classical music from Bohemia.

MONDAY

Visual artist Ann Hamilton, 4 p.m., Horizon Room, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Hamilton will discuss her first public art commission in Oregon. She was recently commissioned through Oregon's Percent for Art in Public Places Program to create a permanent artwork for the renovation of Oregon State University's Cordley Hall.

