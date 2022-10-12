Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Oct. 12)

WEDNESDAY

Character illustration class, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays Oct. 12, 19 and 26, and Nov. 2, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Age 9 and up. Design and illustrate your own character for stories, games and comics. Learn techniques for creating character sheets that match your character’s personality and backstory. In this workshop, you’ll imagine who your character is as you sketch, ink and build up a character portfolio. Work on a few different characters to create a full cast for your game or comic. Cost: $79. Registration: https://bit.ly/3Teth9i.

Live music by Jordan Tomczyk, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

THURSDAY

“Working with Waves,” 3:30 p.m. 10 Thursdays, starting Oct. 13, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For ages 5 to 10. Explores the waves of water, sound, light both seen and unseen, and electromagnetic waves. Cost: $150; partial scholarships available. Register Wednesday, Oct. 12, at www.maxtivitycreative.space.

Hammered and geometric and hoop earrings class, 5:30 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $49. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreative.space.

Live music by Rich Swanger, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Wild Hog Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

FRIDAY

Albany Public Library Community Program, noon, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Tom Holling will present “Mid-Valley Hikes.” For three years, Holling has been leading Monday morning hikes through a meet-up group. A video presentation will share his experiences. This is the Friends of the Albany Library’s first program since early 2020. Information: 541-924-0130.

Movie matinee, 1 p.m., Riverfront Community Center, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Screening of “Jungle Cruise.” Free.

Tween Friday night takeover, 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $29 for one evening, two for $30. Snacks provided. Text 541-714-3443 with your choice, or last-minute drop-ins welcome.

Live music by Justin LeBuhn with Muscle Pizza, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

The Delgani String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. The concert will feature works of Haydn, Bartok and Beethoven, all representing moments when the composers were in the midst of artistic breakthroughs. Tickets: $28 general, $5 students, $99 for the four-concert season at https://www.delgani.org/products/p/revolutions.

SATURDAY

Painting class en plein aire, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 15 and 29, Mount Union Cemetery, 2987 Mount Union Ave., Philomath. Cost: $69 each session. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreative.space.

Stained glass feather class, 3 to 5 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $29. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreative.space.

Live music by the Jeanne Gregg Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SUNDAY

Ninth Street Community Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot, High Quality, 1435 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Browse an array of local crafters, makers, musicians and artists at this family-friendly market. Furry friends welcome.

— Mid-Valley Live