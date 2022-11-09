Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Nov. 9)

WEDNESDAY

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. Annual gallery of handcrafted gift items made in Oregon. A portion of the gallery's sales will be donated to the art program of Adams Elementary School in Corvallis.

"Through a Veteran's Lens," through Saturday, Nov. 12, main gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The show celebrates artistic expressions of veterans and their loved ones, through photographs. The exhibit was organized through Samaritan Health Services' veterans services manager Kyle Hatch, ArtsCare manager Erin Gudge and Arts Center curator Jennie Castle. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. daily. Information: https://theartscenter.net/throughaveteranslens.

"Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge, Shared Science," through Nov. 26, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. A Smithsonian-produced exhibition of banners featuring stories of environmental and cultural restoration from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Tulalip Tribes, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Native Hawaiians. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; closed Sundays through Tuesdays.

"The Art of Construction," through Dec. 15, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Reception, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Fifty-one works of art by 23 Oregon artists reflecting on the history and progress of construction in Oregon through building of bridges and construction of roads, dams, skyscrapers and structures in rural locations and larger cities. Held in tandem with the Oregon Associated General Conractors centennial exhibit, focusing on the influence and progress Oregon contractors have had over the last 100 years. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and evenings and weekends when events are scheduled.

Digital arts class, 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 9 and 16, Dec. 7 and 14, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Bring your iPad or tablet and learn some beginner skills in drawing applications. For age 9 and up. Cost: $79. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreative.space.

Live music by Melanie and Friends, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

"Champinefu Webinar: Kalapuya Seasonal Round," 7 p.m., online. Learn from David Lewis how Kalapuya seasonally move among locations that best meet their needs throughout the year, and how this seasonal round of movement impacts Kalapuya culture. The second webinar of this year's series provides insight into how Kalapuya developed a sustainable housing model that served them well for over 15,000 years. Kalapuya have been neither nomadic nor sedentary. Since time immemorial, Kalapuya traditionally lived in the seasonal round. Kalapuya moved throughout their homelands to various locations through the seasons, returning to their villages and storehouses in wintertime each year. One of these sites in the seasonal round was near the confluence of the Willamette and Marys rivers. Lewis is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde and an Oregon State University professor. Registration: https://bit.ly/2022champinefuseries2.

Colm Broderick and Patrick Finley in concert, 7 p.m., Suite 9, second floor, Conundrum House, 460 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Broderick, of County Carlow, Ireland, and Finley, of Atlanta, Georgia, have created a partnership in traditional Irish music. Broderick is a multiple All-Ireland champion piper. He has recently been touring the U.S. and Ireland when not teaching in Carlow primary schools. Finley, a multiple All-Ireland champion fiddler, plays a distinctive style with influences from Sligo and Clare music. He began playing fiddle at age 4, joining the Atlanta Irish Music School, and eventually studying with Sligo fiddler Oisin Mac Diarmada. He is also a music teacher, having co-founded the Phoenix School of Irish Arts in Atlanta, teaching Irish music on a variety of instruments. Meet and socialize at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20 in advance at https://carbony.com/product/colm-conundrum, or $30 day of show.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Nosferatu,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Ben Woodman Trio will perform a live soundtrack. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Live music by Rita and the Revival, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Bitch in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: general admission pre-sale, $15; $20 at the door. Information: whitesidetheatre.org.

Live music by Wild Hog Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Elf the Musical," 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10 and 11; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13; Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17 and 18; and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, Starker Auditorium, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Tickets: Pick what you pay, $11, $16 or $21; visit majestic.org/elf.

"Murder on the Orient Express," 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10, 11 and 12, Albany Civic Theater, 111 NW First Ave. Adult tickets: $14; junior/senior tickets: $11; available at https://albanycivic.org/tickets/.

FRIDAY

Corvallis Spirits Festival, 1 to 9 p.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 2405 SW Deschutes St. Tickets: $20. Information: https://4spiritsdistillery.com/corvallis-spirits-festival.

"Veterans' Voices IV," 3 p.m., community room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The project explores the realities of serving and being a veteran in our country. The content is written locally and inspired by real veterans lending their voice to the plays. Tickets: $11; free for veterans and active military members. Information: majestic.org.

Live music by Second Avenue Jazz, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Whiteside Theatre 100th Birthday Party featuring Super Diamond in concert, 8 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Neil Diamond tribute. Tickets: general admission pre-sale, $30; $35 at the door. Information: whitesidetheatre.org.

SATURDAY

Alpine Holiday Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monroe Grade School, 600 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Market event for the Alpine Community Center, Shopping, art, music, food. Information: www.alpinecommunity.net.

Live music by the New Mistakes, 7 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SUNDAY

Ninth Street Community Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot, High Quality, 1435 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Last event of the season. Browse an array of local crafters, makers, musicians and artists at this family-friendly market. Furry friends welcome.

MONDAY

Tap Talks, 5 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Fun activity, 5; presentation, 6: "Truth to Nature: Using Landscape Paintings to Explore Historic Forest Dynamics in the Northeastern U.S.." Free admission.

Oregon State University Provost's Lecture, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sam Quinones, journalist, reporter and author who has written extensively on immigration, gangs, drug trafficking, the opioid crisis and challenges along the U.S.-Mexico border, will speak about his latest book, "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth." The book chronicles the emergence and impact of drug trafficking in the U.S. as well as Americans' attempts to recover their communities through simple acts of helping the vulnerable. Following the lecture, Quinones will be joined by Allison Myers, director of the OSU Center for Health Innovation in the College of Public Health and Human Sciences, who will moderate a discussion. The lecture series is a partnership between the Office of the Provost and the OSU Foundation that brings renowned thinkers, writers, scientists, artists and leaders to OSU to engage, challenge and inspire. Admission is free.

TUESDAY

"Corvallis City Speak," 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Roy Zimmerman in concert, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Political satirist. Tickets: $25, Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St.; at the door, $25 or pay what you can. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

— Mid-Valley Live