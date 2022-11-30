Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Nov. 30)

WEDNESDAY

Live music by Analogue Maps, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Oregon State University Guitar Ensemble Fall Concert, 7 p.m., Community Hall, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. The ensemble offers up a blend of music from around the world for large and small ensembles. Music from Brazil, Mexico, Japan, Cuba, England and holiday favorites share the program. Information: cameron.oconnor@oregonstate.edu.

Oregon State University Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert, 7 p.m., Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Featuring brass, wind and rhythm players, featuring works by Mingus, Metheny, Steve Owen, Ellen Rowe and others. You can expect to hear familiar classics as well as some new compositions. Information: 541-737-4582.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Midnight Run,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Live music by Sarah LeComte, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

FRIDAY

Live music by The Flat Stanley Incident, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra presents "Holiday Concert 2022," 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 NW 26th St., Corvallis. Program: Fanny Hensel: Hiob Cantata; Max Bruch: Romance for viola and orchestra, Op. 85; Viola Stark, viola; Otar Gordeli: Concertino for flute and orchestra, Op. 8, Aaron Jobe, flute; Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantella, Op. 16, Beatrice Lobscheid, violin; and holiday favorites with OSU choirs. Tickets: $40 in advance at https://cosusymphony.org/concerts-tickets/calendar; $45 at the door.

SATURDAY

Corvallis Drum Circle, 6 p.m., 101 NW 23rd St. All ages and skills. Bring your own drums and other percussion instruments. Information: drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.

The Young Dubliners in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.whitesidetheatre.org/live-events.html.

MONDAY

Auditions for "Silent Sky," 7:30 p.m., Dec. 5 through 7, Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Participants are asked to arrive 20 to 30 minutes early to fill out forms. "Silent Sky" is the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and explores a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women's ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Information: albanycivic.org.

TUESDAY

