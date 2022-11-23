 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AROUND THE MID-VALLEY

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Nov. 23)

#3. The Wizard of Oz (1939) (copy)

A screening of "The Wizard of Oz" is set for Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis.

 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

WEDNESDAY

Live music by Jon Franke, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Live music by Sarah Saul’s Jazz Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

FRIDAY

Live music by DRTR, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SATURDAY

Corvallis Society of Model Engineers open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 and 27, new building, 6070 William Carr Ave., Adair Village. Cost: $5 for those age 13 or older; free for those age 12 or younger. Information: dougand sandy32ford@gmail.com.

People are also reading…

Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective, 7 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

TUESDAY

Hoolyeh dancing, 5:30 p.m., online. Information: capeblanco@peak.org.

— Mid-Valley Live

Tags

