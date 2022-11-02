Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Nov. 2)

WEDNESDAY

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Scarface,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

Live music by Kailyn and Justin, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

THURSDAY

Live music by Russell James, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

"Museums in a Changing World," 6 p.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Museum professional Beverly Sheppard will examine how history relates to our individual and collective identities and will suggest pathways to use the past to address our current challenges. Admission: $5; free for Benton County Historical Society members.

Cirque Valise, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Murder on the Orient Express," 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3, 4 and 5, and Nov. 10, 11 and 12; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Albany Civic Theater, 111 NW First Ave. Adult tickets: $14; junior/senior tickets: $11; available at https://albanycivic.org/tickets/.

FRIDAY

Live music by Side Hustle, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SATURDAY

"Nature Illustrations: Houseplants," 10 a.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $69. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreative.space.

"Cardboard Masks," 3 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $39. Youth ages 14 or over can attend with an adult. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreative.space.

"Stained Glass: Glass-on-Glass Technique," two-part class, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $109. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreative.space.

Live music by the Dan Kaufman Band, 7 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Lucy Kaplansky in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Album release show by folk musician. Tickets: general admission pre-sale, $20 at whitesidetheatre.org; $25 at the door.

TUESDAY

Ye Vagabonds in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Irish folk music duo. Tickets: general admission pre-sale, $10 at whitesidetheatre.org; $15 at the door.

— Mid-Valley Live