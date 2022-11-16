Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Nov. 16)

WEDNESDAY

Organ concert, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The concerts are part of the Amore Concert series and are free; donations help support the series. Information: 541-752-2491.

Live music by Satori Bob, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Bush Pilots, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Barn at Hickory Station, 640 NW Hickory St. NW, Albany.

Appalachian Old-Time String Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Medea Benjamin book tour stop featuring community discussion, noon, Memorial Union, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Benjamin and Nicolas J.S. Davies wrote the newly released book "War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless War." The discussion is an opportunity for the public to develop a better understanding of the causes and effects of the war and discuss the immediate need for peace and diplomacy. Information: www.codepink.org/ukrainebooktour.

Third Thursday event, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Inaugural monthly event celebrating and supporting Corvallis' creative community and featuring local artists, businesses and food. A collaboration among the Corvallis Arts Walk, the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition's Economic Vitality Action Team and the Food Action Team. This month will feature artists Bruce Burris, Patti Larkin, David Paul Bayles, Adrienne Fritze, Janique Crenshaw and Emily McKenzie, plus the Terra Viva Gallery, The Arts Center and Alisha Whitman at Art in the Valley. The featured restaurant will be Castor. Featured businesses are Conundrum House and the Golden Crane. Maps will be available at participating locations and at https://corvallisartswalk.com.

Live music by Sweet 'N Juicy, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: general admission pre-Sale, $20 for adults, $10 college/university students, $5 youth 12th grade or under, $25 video on demand. Information: www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

FRIDAY

Hometown Barn Bash, 6 to 9 p.m., Marys River Grange, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Classic country tunes, line dancing, barbecue, Western photo opps and more. Fundraiser for CASA — Voices for Children. Admission: $4 to $30. Information: www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTYxNTkw.

"Escape the Museum!," 7 p.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Join Escape Corvallis at the museum for an evening that will be one part scavenger hunt, one part escape room. The event is limited to 25 groups of up to five people each. Tickets: $75 per person, $50 for ages 10 to 17. Admission includes drinks, hors d'oeuvres/snacks and dessert; a reusable Escape Corvallis tote bag; a voucher for a free year's membership at the Corvallis Museum; a concessions voucher at Darkside Cinema; multiple entries for a raffle for gift cards, memberships, gift baskets and more. Registration: www.escapecorvallis.com/reservations.html.

"Girls Night Out: A Magic Mike Experience," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: general admission pre-sale, $22; at the door, $28; VIP, $40, includes admission lanyard with VIP pass, meet and greet with cast after the show, Girls 'Night Out 2023 calendar. Information: www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Live music by Adrian Wolf and the Night Country, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Best Cellar Coffee House, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Live music by Compass Rose, 7:30; and River Rocks, 8:30. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Admission: $2 to $10, your choice; free admission for children. Information: mjweiss@cmug.com.

Chamber Music Corvallis presents the Delphi Trio, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St. The trio, comprised of piano, violin and cello, will perform music of Bach and Ravel. Tickets: Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St.; at the door; or at www.chambermusiccorvallis.org. Free to K-12 students and Oregon State University students.

SATURDAY

Mushroom Day, sessions at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Beazell Memorial Forest and Education Center, 37283 Kings Valley Highway, Philomath. Introductory exploration of edible mushrooms. Information: bit.ly/3Gg6NBm.

Live music by Bush Pilots, 7 to 9 p.m., Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

"Gloop," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: general admission pre-sale, $20; $25 at the door. Information: www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Live music by Jam Wagon, 7 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SUNDAY

Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 NW 26th St. Music of Dvorak, Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Information: https://cosusymphony.org.

Fiddle student recital and concert, 5 to 8 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

TUESDAY

WiN presents "Pitch Tastic," 6 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. An evening of pitches and networking, featuring several brief presentations from local entrepreneurs. You’ll hear about their new ventures, all while enjoying drinks and snacks. Registration: http://bit.ly/3O4iJrT.

— Mid-Valley Live