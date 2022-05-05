Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (May 5)

The Old Bates Berry Farm Barn Spring Show, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, 38021 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Handcrafted treasures, scented soy candles, rustic garden décor, gifts for Mother's Day and Father's Day, home décor and more. Information: 541-401-8801.

People Who Sew and Fiber Art Guild, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Bring a project, use the center's space and tools. No registration necessary. Cost: $10.

Live music by the Jeanne Gregg Band, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-1544.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 5, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Music à la Carte, noon Friday, May 6, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Program by the Oregon Symphony Chamber Trio, featuring music by Portland composer Kenji Bunch, Xenakis and Brahms. Performers are James Shields, principal clarinet; Trevor Fitzpatrick, cellist; and Yoko Greeney, pianist. Free. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

First Friday reception, 4 to 8 p.m. May 6, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Featured artist: Bill Marshall of Albany, who works in a variety of media. Held in conjunction with the Wine Walk.

Reception for "Two Water Ways," 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Water images by Pam Serra-Wenz and Bill Shumway.

Corvallis School District Theaters presents "“Mamma Mia!,” 7 p.m. Friday, May 6; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, main stage theater, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Friday evening's show is a sing-along. Tickets: $5 for high school students, $15 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under who do not attend one of the high schools; available at https://csdtheaters.com.

Visiting Writers Series Reading, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, Valley Library, 201 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Writer and educator Venita Blackburn will host a free reading, question-and-answer session and book signing as part of Oregon State University's School of Writing, Literature and Film's series. Blackburn's work has appeared in the New Yorker, Harper’s, Ploughshares, McSweeney’s, the Paris Review and other publications. Information: beav.es/wr4.

Live music by Summer of Love, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 6, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Pet Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Magruder Hall, 700 SW 30th St., Corvallis. Leashed animals of all kinds can attend with their humans. Tours of the Lois Bates Acheson Veterinary Teaching Hospital; 5K fun run, 9 a.m.; reptile exhibit; interactive station about sheep; interactive science station; anatomy exhibit; free nail trims and dog washing; dog agility; dog biscuits for sale at the Barkery; food trucks for humans; pet costume contest; viewing of a new sculpture garden. Information: molly.rosbach@oregonstate.edu.

Screening of "Silverspot: The Flight to Recovery," 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, online. The Oregon silverspot butterfly in a threatened species. A question-and-answer session with scientists and researchers working on the species' recovery will follow. Registration: bit.ly/silverspotdocumentary.

Album release concert by Buffalo Romeo, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Troubadour Music Center, 521 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 at the door.

Random Review, noon Wednesday, May 11, online. Keith Scribner of Corvallis will review "Homeland Elegies: A Novel" by Ayad Akhtar. Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6312599040522737165.

