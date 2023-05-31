Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wednesday

Historic Downtown Walking Tour, 3 p.m., education room, Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Walking tour of downtown Corvallis with Mary Gallagher, whose retirement party is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the museum. The tour will begin with a 20-minute history of Corvallis. Once a shipping point, warehouse district and industrial area, Riverfront Park honors downtown's early past. Appreciate the sites that built the early local economy. Linger where historic rehabilitation projects fostered dynamic retail growth along Second Street. Learn how downtown changed, and yet remained the same inviting place to meet friends, dine, shop and do business. Information: inga.williams@co.benton.or.us.

"A History of the Lebanon Police," 4 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Police Chief Frank Stevenson will speak. Sponsored by the library and the Lebanon Museum Foundation. Free. Information: 503-707-1539.

Live music by Choro, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Singcronicity , 7:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Classic '60s, '70s and '80s covers and originals.

Thursday

Summer Reading Program begins, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. The theme is "Find Your Voice, Find Your Passion." Open to all ages; families are encouraged to sign up and read together. Pick up a reading journal to track the minutes you read; bring it back to claim prizes. Further events will be announced.

Live music by Dennis Monroe's Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

Reggae Night with The Turntable Enabler, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Turntable Enabler is laying down the Rasta sounds on the downtown ground. Oregon Trail Brewery will tap the first kegs of this year's Bourbon Barrel Aged Porter.

Saturday

Corvallis Folklore Society board meeting, 3 p.m., online. Followed by the CFS annual member meeting at 4 p.m. Meeting link: https://meet.jit.si/CFSMembershipMeeting. Information: president@corvallisfolklore.org.

Contra dance, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Coriolis with Gordy Euler.

Corvallis Comedy Night, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. Samantha Ruddy will perform.

Live music by CV4, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Secret Garden Ball, 7 p.m., ballroom, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. A Pride month prom for all ages, genders and orientations. Live music by queer and trans-led DIY bands, complimentary refreshments, a photo booth and more.

Sunday

Sunday Brunch with Nicasio Ralph, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Live music.

Open 2 Mics, 5 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. All are encouraged to participate.

Monday

Open auditions for "A Wrinkle in Time," 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesdays, June 5 and 6, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Erah McMullen.

