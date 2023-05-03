Wednesday

"How We Grow Our Food: A Celebration of Art and Agriculture," through June 3, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Exhibition featuring 75 works by 11 artists: Melissa Barrett, Jan Black, Lorraine Dye, Becki Hesedahl, Carolyn Johnson-Bell, Laura Kellenbarger, Jess Kolman, Ann Moore, Janet Reese, Diane Trevett and Patricia Young. The goal is to show how simply beautiful our food is when seen through artists' eyes, and, above all, to encourage community and promote connections with others. Also on display: "Water Works," an exhibition about water featuring artifacts from the museum's collection. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Live music by the Jeanne Gregg Band, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Oregon State University Science Pub, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. "Plants the Night Away!" Speakers: Abby Neat, Julia Mtzler and Alex Wong. Research in the OSU Department of Botany and Plant Pathology covers a wide range of subjects, including ecology, evolution, floristics, cell biology and plant disease management. Registration: https://bit.ly/3AJhQz7.

Thursday

"Star Wars" Day, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. All ages can celebrate "Star Wars" Day. Everyone is encouraged to come dressed as their favorite "Star Wars" character. Nerf shooting gallery, crafts, snacks, a photo booth, games and a scavenger hunt. Boba Fett Bingo will be played from 7:30 to 8:30. All prizes will be "Star Wars"-themed. Admission is free, and a library card is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.

Live music by Slippy and the Sheets, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

Lecture, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Laura Bennett of the Vegucation Station will present "Cultivating a Cycle of Care from Farm to Table." Bennett is a farmer, cook and educator who has spent the last 10 years cultivating stronger relationships between the public and its food. She will explore the work it takes to bring food from farm to table on small organic farms, a brief history of farm labor in Oregon, and embracing the responsibility to go beyond voting with one's fork. Admission: free for students and Benton County Historical Society members; $5 for nonmember adults.

Adult Takeover, 5 to 7 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Age 18 and up. Cost: $10. Information: 541-714-3443.

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" by Stephen Sondheim, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays May 7, 14 and 21, the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. This musical thriller may not be suitable for children. Tickets: $20 for adults, $17 for students and seniors, at www.majestic.org.

Live music by Accordioso, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the polka stylings of Accordioso.

Saturday

"Carriage Me Back to 1923," Brownsville. Reservations are available for a trip back in time on a horse-drawn carriage through town, with a stop at the Moyer House. Trips leave every half-hour; on Saturday, the first trip will depart at 10 a.m.; the last leaves at 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, the first carriage will leave at noon, and the last at 4 p.m. Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for those under 12; or rent the 20-seat carriage for $225. Reservations: 541-466-3390.

"Painting Emotions," 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For age 14 and up. Cost: $59. Information: 541-714-3443.

Corvallis Drum Circle, 6 p.m., 101 NW 23rd St. All ages and skills. Bring your own drums and other percussion instruments. Information: drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.

Contra dance, 7 p.m., Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Newcomers lesson, 7 p.m.; dance, 7:30 to 10:30. Music by Cucunandy. All dances taught. Admission: $12 to $20. Information: eugenefolklore.org.

Sunday

Live music by Beth Brown and Ralph Penunuri, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents the Steinway Piano Series, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Martin Garcia Garcia will perform. Tickets: $25 to $28 at https://corvallispiano.org/copi-tickets.

Monday

The Oregon State University International Film Festival presents "On the Divide," 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. English with English subtitles. Tickets are free.

Tuesday

Corvallis Sacred Harp singing, 7 p.m., 519 NW 21st St. Information: hannahfield999@gmail.com.

