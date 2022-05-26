Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (May 26)

People Who Draw, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Bring a project, use the center's space and tools. No registration necessary. Cost: $10. Information: 541-714-3443.

Architectural walking tour of the Monteith Historic District; meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Elm Street, Albany. The walk will last about an hour.

Live music by Brian James, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-1544.

Live music by Sarah Saul'S JAZZ JAM, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 26, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Live music by the Incompatibles, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, May 27, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. British-led alternative rock band playing originals and covers. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Book launch, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Dee Denver will launch his book "The Dharma in DNA."

Live music by Melanie Ried, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-1544.

Live music by Karl Smiley, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

