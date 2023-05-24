Wednesday

"Spectres of Benton County Past," through Saturday, May 27. A virtual and on-location historical mystery adventure through time and space presented by the Benton County Historic Resources Commission and Conundrum House. Clue Hunt Grand Finale, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Free; all ages. Information: spectrespast.com.

"Art About Agriculture Competition and Touring Exhibition 2023," through June 15, Giustina Gallery at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences' juried program. Jury-selected artworks from artists from 20 counties throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Reception, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gallery. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, plus evenings and weekends when events are scheduled.

Corvallis Masonic Temple tour, 5:30 p.m., dining room, 306 SW Madison Ave. A talk on Corvallis Masonic history, followed by a guided tour. Limited to 15 people. Free registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/corvallis-masonic-lodge-14-building-tour-tickets-620322831287.

Live music by Tiny Huge Mistakes, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

The Oregon State University International Film Festival presents "The Time of the Fireflies," 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Spanish with English subtitles. Tickets are free.

"Threads of Joy: An Evening with the Hazelwood Ensemble," 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. This Corvallis a cappella ensemble will feature classical, folk, renaissance and sacred choral music from around the globe. Benefit for the Greenbelt Land Trust. Admission: $20 to $45; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: onestrongbreeze@outlook.com.

Live music by Brazen Squirrels, 7:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Thursday

"Rustic Wares," 5:15 to 7:15 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Age 14 and up. Cost: $55. Registration: https://tinyurlc.om/22rytxvm.

Historic Preservation Celebration, 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The society will celebrate its volunteer tour guides. David Brauner will speak on the history of Fort Hoskins.

Live music by Gadzooks, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Hoolyeh international folk dance, 7 p.m., social hall, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.

Live music by Sarah Saul's Jazz Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

KOAC Radio Station tour, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 6500 Hyslop Road, Corvallis. KOAC is one of the oldest radio stations of its kind. The station aired its first broadcast in 1923, so this is a 100-year celebration of the signal, but not of the building, which was constructed in 1942. Free registration for the 11 a.m. tour: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/historic-koac-transmitter-building-11-am-tour-tickets-620288247847. Free registration for the 1 p.m. tour: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/historic-koac-transmitter-building-1-pm-tour-tickets-620310143337. Free registration for the 3 p.m. tour: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/historic-koac-transmitter-building-3-pm-tour-tickets-620311898587.

"Teen Takeover," 5 to 8 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Age 14 and up. Cost: $29, or two for $50. Registration: https://tinyurlc.om/22rytxvm.

Live music by the Plaehn & Hino Blues Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Featuring an acoustic and acoustic/electric blend of country blues, rhythm and blues and originals.

Best Cellar Coffeehouse, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The evening will feature Audrey Perkins, Tim Hardin, Mark Weiss, and Chere and Cliff Pereira. They will play in duos, trios and sometimes all together. These five friends have spent the pandemic playing in Cliff and Chere’s driveway, even in the winter, thanks to the Pereira’s mobile fire pit. They have performed outdoor concerts there for friends and neighbors. Although this bunch of pals doesn’t have an official name, they have tossed around being called the Driveway Singers, the Firepit Singers, the Asphalts and sometimes the less family-friendly version the Assfaults. But whatever the name, they play some fun songs and use a lot of vocal harmony spiced with the occasional instrumental outburst. For this performance, they are donating the proceeds to Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, a group dedicated to creating universal/single-payer health care for the state of Oregon. Admission: pay what you will, with a minimum of $2. Children admitted free. Coffee, tea and gluten-free cookies are 50 cents each. Information: mjweiss@cmug.com

Saturday

Ankeny Bilingual Preschool Program, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. (choose one), Gehlar Hall, Ankeny Hill Nature Center, Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex, 130 Ankeny Hill Road, Jefferson. This month’s topic: “Secretive Bobcats.” The event is geared toward ages 3 to 5, but is for the whole family. Information: www.ankenyhillnaturecenter.org.

Yachats Arts Guild Spring Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 27 through 29, Main Purpose Room and Room 8, Yachats Commons, 441 Highway 101 N., Yachats. More than 40 artists in various media.

Memorial Day Weekend open house, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 27 through 29, Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth. Wine tasting and music featuring the Feel Button on Saturday, Jay Si Proof on Sunday and the Austin Trio on Monday. Admission: $15 per person, or $10 if you bring your own wineglass. Food will be offered for sale, cash only, by Rudy and Deb. Information: airlie@airliewinery.com.

Live music by Darksoft with Blue Birthdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Modern Dance Technique presents the 32nd annual "Spring Celebration of Dance," 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $14 to $16.

Sunday

Sunday Brunch with Revel'n, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Live music.

Philomath Farmers Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Philomath Public Library, 1050 Applegate St. Fresh fruits vegetables and more from local farmers and makers.

Memorial Day concert picnic, noon to 5 p.m., Tyee Wine Cellars, 26335 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Featuring Space Neighbors and Cool Jones. Enjoy Tyee Estate wine, and barbecue and side dishes provided by Nick's Soul Food. Admission: $10 per person; wine, beer and food are for sale separately.

Mid-Valley Bellydance Collective, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Tuesday

Southtown Farmstead Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling animal products, vegan desserts, gluten-free items, crafts, beverages, jams, pickles, plants, mushrooms and more. Some items are ready to eat. The market is child- and dog-friendly. Information: 541-224-6844.

