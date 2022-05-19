Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (May 19)

"Art About Agriculture" Competition and Touring Exhibition 2022: The Sustainable Feast," through June 15, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Reception, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, lobby, Giustina Gallery.

People Who Paint, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Bring a project, use the center's space and tools. No registration necessary. Cost: $10. Information: 541-714-3443.

Reception, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, art gallery, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Meet the artist; enjoy wine and nibbles.

Live music by Flatt Stanley Incident, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-1544.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 19, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Showing of "Harold and Maude," 1 p.m. Friday, May 20, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Join the center's film appreciation group and enjoy free movie matinees.

Akajeannette presents “Always … Patsy Cline,” 7 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Marys River Grange #685, 24707 Grant Hall Road, Philomath. The tribute show, originally written and directed by Ted Swindley, is based on the true story of the late singer’s friendship with a fan she met in Houston in 1961 and to whom she continued to send letters until her tragic death in a plane crash age 30. On Friday and Saturday, audience members have the option to purchase pre-show dinner tickets, with meals catered by Eats and Treats. Dinner includes barbecued pork, chicken, beans, coleslaw, cornbread and cookies at 6 p.m. before the show starts at 7 p.m. Basic concessions will be available for purchase on Sunday. Tickets range from $15 to $30, depending on whether the dinner option is selected. Tickets are available for purchase at akajeannette.com/apc.

Live music by Terry Robb with Adam Scramstad, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 20, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Downtown Corvallis Wine Walk, 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Sample wine poured at various shops. Those age 21 or over can purchase the event wine glass for $25 and will receive five wine tickets with it. Alcohol will be poured only for people with a wristband. Glass and tickets can be purchased only on the day of the walk, at the Inkwell Home Store, Restyle and the Corvallis Museum. Information: https://www.corvallischamber.com/wine-walk.

"Intro to Clay," 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and June 4 and 18, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Intro to clay hand building and pottery wheel experience; firing and glazing included. For age 12 through adult. Cost: $45 a day. Information: 541-714-3443.

Corvallis Contra Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road. Cost: $12 to $20 on a sliding scale. Registration at https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/corvallis-contra-dance is required.

Uke Extravaganza, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Featuring the Tin Can Alley Trio and the Wallop Sisters. Audience sing/play-along (bring your ukuleles) and a special menu of luau food.

Live music by Erika Gabonay, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-1544.

— Mid-Valley Live

