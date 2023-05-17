Wednesday

"Spectres of Benton County Past," through May 27. A virtual and on-location historical mystery adventure through time and space presented by the Benton County Historic Resources Commission and Conundrum House. A new adventure will be released Saturday, May 20. Clue Hunt Grand Finale, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Free; all ages. Information: spectrespast.com.

"Art About Agriculture Competition and Touring Exhibition 2023," through June 15, Giustina Gallery at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences' juried program. Jury-selected artworks from artists from 20 counties throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Reception, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gallery. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, plus evenings and weekends when events are scheduled.

"Digital Arts for Adults," 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 17, 24 and 30, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $99. Registration: https://tinyurlc.om/22rytxvm.

Live music by John Shipe, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Hosted by Terry Geil. Signup starts at 5:30.

Thursday

Benton County Historic Courthouse tours, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Tour this 1888 building, the oldest courthouse in the state in continuous operation. The building graces the logos of both Benton County and the city of Corvallis. The interior and furnishings have been preserved. The tour requires going through a security scanner; do not bring sharp objects. Led by Jill Van Buren. Limited to 20 people. Free registration for 10 a.m.: https://bit.ly/42ZSyJ0; free registration for 2 p.m.: https://bit.ly/3W8Vr84.

Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown. Tour working studios of local artists, see them at work and view their art. Map available at www.corvallisartswalk.com.

"Sgraffito: Pictures in Clay," 5 to 7 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Age 9 and up. Cost: $55. Registration: https://tinyurlc.om/22rytxvm.

Live music by Sara LeComte, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

"C3 Dance Night!," 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Each dance has a different theme.

Live music by Dennis Monroe's Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Love, Loss and What I Wore," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 18 through 20, Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Tickets: $11 to $14 at albanycivic.org.

Friday

Benton Center Acoustic Showcase, noon, student lounge, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. The Wrygrass Wranglers will perform. Jim Reams, Tom Demarest, Dan Feekes and Steve Ferrier will give a nod toward traditional bluegrass, flavors of '60s and '70s folk music and acoustic blues, with a little "wry" humor thrown in. Information: 541-757-8944.

"Shawala: The Lost Town of Orleans," 2 p.m.; meet at Howland Plaza, Riverfront Commemorative Park, 200 SW First St., Corvallis, to hike across the Van Buren Bridge to visit the location and learn the history of Orleans. Hiking along the east bank of the Willamette River to its confluence with the Marys River, you can look across the river to Shawala and learn some of its history. The hike is about one and a half miles on fairly flat ground, partially on pavement, but mostly on a dirt road.

Live music by BMW Jazz Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" by Stephen Sondheim, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. This musical thriller may not be suitable for children. Tickets: $20 for adults, $17 for students and seniors, at www.majestic.org.

Saturday

Historic Preservation Month: Fort Hoskins Interpretive Celebration Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fort Hoskins Historical Park, 38150 Fort Hoskins Road, Philomath. Join members of the Alliance for Recreation and Natural Areas as they give you a tour inside the Commander's House and explain the history and importance of Fort Hoskins. Live music by Wild Hog in the Woods. Free.

Annual Klatowa Ina Pow-Wow, noon to 8 p.m., Gill Coliseum, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Free community event celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage. Indigenous performers and a marketplace offering authentic Native American crafts. Grand entry at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Traditional dance, music and singing. Presented by the Native American Student Association and Kaku-Ixt Mana Ina Haws in collaboration with the Division of Student Affairs and university partners. Information: luhui.whitebear@oregonstate.edu.

Majestic Readers' Theatre presents "The Thin Place" by Lucas Hnath, 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20; 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $13 to $15.

Contra dance, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Stage Crew with Isaac Banner.

Daimh in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A folk band that performs in Scottish Gaelic. Information: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=162560.

Live music by the Hilltop Big Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Sunday

Open house, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., historic Independent School, 25381 SW Airport Ave., Philomath. One of Benton County's few remaining one-room schoolhouses, built in 1919. An example of a Craftsman-style schoolhouse with a bungalow floor plan. Ask to hear the school bell ring. Free.

Sunday Brunch with Sam Holmes and the Tappet Brothers, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Live music.

Open house, 1 to 4 p.m., historic Green B. Smith/John Rickard home, 5570 SW Third St., Corvallis. Tour with guides and owners Larry and Rebecca Landis. Free.

100-Year Celebration, 1 to 4 p.m., Willamette Grange Hall, 27555 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. The hall is a nationally registered historic building undergoing restoration. Demonstration and training stations on historic window restoration and paint removal. Free.

Oregon State University Reading Series, 5 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Students in the OSU Creative Writing Master of Fine Arts program will share their work with the community: stories, excerpts, essays, poems and more.

Tuesday

College Hill West Historic District walking tour, 1 p.m.; meet at the intersection of Northwest Jackson Avenue and Northwest Arnold Way, Corvallis. The district contains more than 250 houses dating from 1905 through 1945. The neighborhood was developed by the builders of Oregon State University. The tour will focus on bungalow, colonial and Tudor architecture, and the original local personalities connected to the houses and the college. Dan Brown will guide the tour.

Southtown Farmstead Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling animal products, vegan desserts, gluten-free items, crafts, beverages, jams, pickles, plants, mushrooms and more. Some items are ready to eat. The market is child- and dog-friendly. Information: 541-224-6844.

