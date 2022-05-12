Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (May 12)

People Who Paper, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Bring a project, use the center's space and tools. No registration necessary. Cost: $10.

Live music by DRTR, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-1544.

Live music by Wild Hog Jam, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 12, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

South Albany High School presents "And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank" by James Still, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15; livestream of May 13 and 14 performances; Ellizabeth Bentley Theater, SAHS, 3705 SE Columbus St. Due to the subject matter, the play is not suitable for young children. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students; available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64107.

University Theatre presents "On the Razzle" by Tom Stoppard, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The show follows two silly assistants on an adventure in the city of Vienna, which leads to a wild chase, mistaken identity and a little romance. "On the Razzle" is adapted from the 19th-century Viennese farce "Einen Jux will er sich machen" by Johann Nestroy, which became the basis of Thorton Wilder’s "Matchmaker" and later "Hello, Dolly!" Tickets: https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com/w/event2.aspx?SeriesID=4.

Live Celtic music by the Loose Flagstone, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 13, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musicians include Leslie Glassmire (flute), Jennifer Parke (fiddle), Tracy Daugherty (bodhran) and Marjorie Sandor (guitar). Benefit for the Corvallis Sister Cities Association Uzhhorod Refugee Fund. Suggested donation: $5 to $20. Information: 541-231-4701.

Chamber Music Corvallis concert, 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 13, First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St. The Cuarteto Lationamericano will play string quartet works of Villa-Lobos, Ponce and other Latin-American composers. The quartet will give an informational talk at 6:45 p.m.

"Eminent Oregonians: Three Who Matter," 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Lakeside Center, Mennonite Village, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany. Journalist R. Gregory Nokes will speak on the abolitionist Jesse Applegate; Jane Kirkpatrick will describe suffragist Abigail Scott Duniway; and publisher Steve Forrester will discuss Richard Neuberger, whose election to the U.S. Senate changed Oregon and national politics. Free; sponsored by the Linn County Historical Society.

Tours, 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Monday, May 16, S.E. Young Building; meet at the Broadalbin Street entrance to the Natty Dresser, 124 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany, five minutes before the tour. RSVP: 541-248-3561.

Concert by Banshee in the Kitchen, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, Cedarhouse Concerts, 25147 Coon Road, Monroe. Celtic music. Information: lisa@lisalynne.com or https://lisalynne.com/cedarhouse-concerts.

— Mid-Valley Live

